Ipswich in talks to sign Hull striker Will Keane on loan

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Will Keane of Hull City. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town are in talks regarding the signing of Hull City striker Will Keane.

Boss Paul Lambert is keen to add at least two forwards to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window, with the Scot looking to move quickly to bring in reinforcements.

Lambert and his team are leaving no stone unturned regarding potential arrivals, with dozens of players looked at as they look for help to move the Blues out of their current predicament.

They are now in negotiations regarding Keane with work still to be done on the deal, with the 25-year-old finding himself down the pecking order at Hull.

He has made just eight Championship appearances for the Tigers this season and, with his contract up at the end of the season, his career at the KCOM Stadium looks to be over.

Keane signed a three-year deal when first signing from Manchester United for more than £1million in 2016, when Hull were in the Premier League, but he has struggled to make his mark with the Tigers following knee surgery in his debut season.

Prior to his move to Hull, Keane spent loan spells at Wigan, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston and has scored just six senior goals in 78 career appearances.

Lambert made his first signing as Ipswich manager earlier today, bringing in left-back Callum Elder on loan from Leicester City.