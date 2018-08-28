Lambert hints at midfield changes as Ipswich boss plans for fresh legs at Forest

Paul Lambert gives instructions to Teddy Bishop prior to the midfielder's introduction against West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert is planning to freshen up his side for tomorrow’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

Flynn Downes has started all four of Lambert's game in charge. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER Flynn Downes has started all four of Lambert's game in charge. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER

The Ipswich Town boss has started the same 11 players in each of his four games in charge, but will make changes at the City ground as the Blues play their third game in nine days.

Lambert has hinted he could make a switch in central midfield, where youngsters Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah have started each of his four matches, while wide areas could also be freshened up.

“I think we have to (freshen things up) because we’re a really young side with 18 and 19-year-olds in the team,” he said.

“For example, Flynn and Trevoh haven’t had a break those kids, they’ve been playing for the national team as well so we’ll certainly try and freshen it up.

“Also, I have to try and see people play here.

“The good thing is we’ve got everyone fit apart from the long-term ones (Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi). They’re still not ready but everyone else is fine.

“The players are really upbeat and really positive because they are playing really well.

“That’s the secret; keep doing what you’re doing and cut out the basic errors and you’ll get results. The performance levels are high and you can’t ask any more of them.

“There is no way I could get any more out of them.”

Ellis Harrison returned to action against Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER Ellis Harrison returned to action against Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Lambert on... Ellis Harrison

“I don’t know (if he’s ready to start). “He has just back the lad and not had much game time. He’s doing well in training Ellis, but is probably a bit short in how I want him to be.

“Everybody sees how our teams plays with energy. It would be a big ask for him after the injury. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Lambert has hinted Teddy Bishop could start this weekend. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Lambert has hinted Teddy Bishop could start this weekend. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lambert on... Teddy Bishop

“He’s a little bit different because he’s trained since I’ve been here whereas Ellis has only just started to get back in the mix the last week or so.

“Bish is definitely one who is probably more ready than Ellis is.”

Jack Lankester has made a real impact as a substitute. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jack Lankester has made a real impact as a substitute. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lambert on,,, Jack Lankester

“Jack is only 18 years of age. I’d love to know how many Championship teams have got kids as young as ours in the side at the minute actually.

“He’s a talent. Him, (Andre) Dozzell, (Teddy) Bishop, Flynn (Downes)… They are really big talents.

“I’ve always said if you’re young enough and I think you’re good enough I’ll throw you in.

“He;s a big, big talent, has a terrifc eye for a pass and is really comfortable on the ball. All he to do is develop. He’s very, very good.

“He’s got a huge chance in the game, without me saying wjhat I really think of him because you’ll all plaster it over your websites! Let’s just say he’s got a chance.”

Andre Dozzell has great potential. Photo: Steve Waller Andre Dozzell has great potential. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert on... Andre Dozzell

“Do you know what, he’s a bit unfortunate Andre because the lad had a bad injury and has just come back. He’s got to get a little bit fitter, but he’s a really good footballer. Once he develops into a man he’ll be another right top player.”

Emyr Huws in training Picture: ROSS HALS Emyr Huws in training Picture: ROSS HALS

Lambert on... Emyr Huws

“He’s doing well. That’s a frustrating one for me because I know he’s a really good player, really good passer of the ball, a good size, physically very, very good. We’ve just got to get him fit. He’s got to be able to train without breaking down. If we get that there’s another really, really good player there.”