Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Lambert hints at midfield changes as Ipswich boss plans for fresh legs at Forest

PUBLISHED: 10:49 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:57 30 November 2018

Paul Lambert gives instructions to Teddy Bishop prior to the midfielder's introduction against West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert gives instructions to Teddy Bishop prior to the midfielder's introduction against West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert is planning to freshen up his side for tomorrow’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

Flynn Downes has started all four of Lambert's game in charge. PICTURE: STEVE WALLERFlynn Downes has started all four of Lambert's game in charge. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER

The Ipswich Town boss has started the same 11 players in each of his four games in charge, but will make changes at the City ground as the Blues play their third game in nine days.

Lambert has hinted he could make a switch in central midfield, where youngsters Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah have started each of his four matches, while wide areas could also be freshened up.

“I think we have to (freshen things up) because we’re a really young side with 18 and 19-year-olds in the team,” he said.

MORE: History of Championship relegation battles doesn’t make for good reading... but Forest’s great escape of 2009 must give Town hope

“For example, Flynn and Trevoh haven’t had a break those kids, they’ve been playing for the national team as well so we’ll certainly try and freshen it up.

“Also, I have to try and see people play here.

“The good thing is we’ve got everyone fit apart from the long-term ones (Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi). They’re still not ready but everyone else is fine.

MORE: ‘Everyone has dips in form and confidence but Bart’s brilliant’ - Bialkowski backed to return to his best

“The players are really upbeat and really positive because they are playing really well.

“That’s the secret; keep doing what you’re doing and cut out the basic errors and you’ll get results. The performance levels are high and you can’t ask any more of them.

“There is no way I could get any more out of them.”

Ellis Harrison returned to action against Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLEREllis Harrison returned to action against Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Lambert on... Ellis Harrison

“I don’t know (if he’s ready to start). “He has just back the lad and not had much game time. He’s doing well in training Ellis, but is probably a bit short in how I want him to be.

“Everybody sees how our teams plays with energy. It would be a big ask for him after the injury. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Lambert has hinted Teddy Bishop could start this weekend. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMLambert has hinted Teddy Bishop could start this weekend. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lambert on... Teddy Bishop

“He’s a little bit different because he’s trained since I’ve been here whereas Ellis has only just started to get back in the mix the last week or so.

“Bish is definitely one who is probably more ready than Ellis is.”

Jack Lankester has made a real impact as a substitute. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJack Lankester has made a real impact as a substitute. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lambert on,,, Jack Lankester

“Jack is only 18 years of age. I’d love to know how many Championship teams have got kids as young as ours in the side at the minute actually.

“He’s a talent. Him, (Andre) Dozzell, (Teddy) Bishop, Flynn (Downes)… They are really big talents.

“I’ve always said if you’re young enough and I think you’re good enough I’ll throw you in.

“He;s a big, big talent, has a terrifc eye for a pass and is really comfortable on the ball. All he to do is develop. He’s very, very good.

“He’s got a huge chance in the game, without me saying wjhat I really think of him because you’ll all plaster it over your websites! Let’s just say he’s got a chance.”

Andre Dozzell has great potential. Photo: Steve WallerAndre Dozzell has great potential. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert on... Andre Dozzell

“Do you know what, he’s a bit unfortunate Andre because the lad had a bad injury and has just come back. He’s got to get a little bit fitter, but he’s a really good footballer. Once he develops into a man he’ll be another right top player.”

Emyr Huws in training Picture: ROSS HALSEmyr Huws in training Picture: ROSS HALS

Lambert on... Emyr Huws

“He’s doing well. That’s a frustrating one for me because I know he’s a really good player, really good passer of the ball, a good size, physically very, very good. We’ve just got to get him fit. He’s got to be able to train without breaking down. If we get that there’s another really, really good player there.”

Topic Tags:

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

17 minutes ago Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

20 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

20 minutes ago
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

‘A travesty of justice – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges’

10:22 Sarah Chambers
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

08:33 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

08:10 Adam Howlett
The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

07:30 Tom Potter
Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide