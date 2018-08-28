Sunshine and Showers

‘It could happen that he is not here anymore’ - Brentford boss on Judge as Town talks continue

PUBLISHED: 10:47 14 January 2019

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted Alan Judge could leave Brentford in the coming days as talks continue with Ipswich Town regarding a potential deal.

Ipswich remain in discussions regarding a move for the Republic of Ireland international but it is understood the Blues are not the only club to have shown an interest in the 30-year-old. Speaking after the Bees’ victory over Stoke, for which Judge was left out of the squad, Frank admitted the midfielder could move on.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Finally, some luck – and the grit that we need for relegation fight

“There’s rumours about different clubs and it maybe could happen that he is not here anymore,” the Dane said.

When asked about Judge following the Blues’ 1-0 victory over Rotherham at the weekend, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: “I don’t know where that one has come from.

“I’ve just woken up to that one this morning. I know of the lad, he’s a really good player, but I’ve not... We can’t do another loan. Managing six loans is too much and I don’t want to go down that road. Then you have to leave one lad out.”

MORE: ‘This was the start of our season’ - Keane hoping first goal leads to more

When it was put to Lambert that Judge may be available to buy given he is due to be out of contract this summer, he replied: “Is it? I don’t know. I didn’t really pay much attention to it because of the game... He’s a good player, a really good player.”

Lambert has already brought in five signings during the January window, with James Collins, Collin Quaner, Will Keane, Callum Elder and Simon Dawkins all making their Portman Road debuts during Saturday’s victory.

