‘There are lads we’ve identified’ - Lambert has January targets in mind

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he has identified a number of targets as he looks to add to his squad in January.

Lambert has stressed the need for ‘a little help’ since his arrival at the club at the end of October, with the Blues boss feeling his squad is unbalanced in a number of areas.

A central striker is top of his shopping list while there are targets in other areas of the pitch, with Lambert admitting he has players in mind.

“Looking at it it’s a seven or eight team league we’re in at the minute and we have to finish fourth or above in that,” he said.

“We need a bit of help, that’s for sure and we’ll try and get them in.

“There are lads we’ve identified to try and get in and we’ll do everything we can to try and do it.”

Lambert spoke with owner Marcus Evans at Town’s Playford Road base last week, where the two discussed their plans for January.

“It wasn’t just January, there were a whole load of topics. He asked my opinion of what I thought was wrong, and he’s been really supportive,” Lambert said.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be excited by the things we’re asking. The club needs him. It’s his football club as well, and he’s done great for it over the years. It’s his football club, he’s a custodian of it, and we’ll try and help him as well as everybody else here.”