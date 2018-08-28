Partly Cloudy

‘I won’t sit and wait’ - Lambert bullish ahead of Middlesbrough visit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 December 2018

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town head to Middlesbrough this weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town head to Middlesbrough this weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert has insisted he will not ‘sit and wait’ as he bids to take three points from this afternoon’s trip to Middlesbrough.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the away fans at Loftus Road. Picture PagepixIpswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the away fans at Loftus Road. Picture Pagepix

The Blues go to the Riverside sitting bottom of the Championship, seven points adrift of safety.

Middlesbrough have only won one of their last seven games in all competitions but remain in the thick of the promotion race, with Lambert insisting he won’t change his ‘high-energy, front-foot’ philosophy despite the enormity of the task.

MORE: Ward sidelined for nine months after suffering knee ligament injury at QPR

“Everybody knows that I won’t sit and wait – we’ll go there and try and get something,” the Blues boss said of the trip to the North East.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture PagepixIpswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

“We’re not going to wait or try and play long ball football or anything like that. We’ll try and play with the identity we’re trying to put into the club.

MORE: ‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

“It’s a long way before you actually put your blueprint on it but we’re getting there.”

The Blues have won just once on the road this season, at Swansea in October and have lost each of their last three road trips.

The latest came on Boxing Day, when Pawel Wszolek, Joel Lynch and Nahki Wells secured a 3-0 win for QPR.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

If we lose HMV, it isn’t a shop or brand that is going – it’s a whole sector of the high street

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘I won’t sit and wait’ - Lambert bullish ahead of Middlesbrough visit

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town head to Middlesbrough this weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich

Ginny Shoesmith has been awarded a British Empire Medal Picture: GINNY SHOESMITH

A pleasant weekend expected with mainly dry and mild weather

Southwold Harbour. It is expected to be another dry and mild weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Big match preview: Blues bid to turn tables on Boro after TV nasty

Ipswich Town put in a limp display as they were beaten by Middlesbrough earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
