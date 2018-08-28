‘I won’t sit and wait’ - Lambert bullish ahead of Middlesbrough visit



Paul Lambert has insisted he will not ‘sit and wait’ as he bids to take three points from this afternoon’s trip to Middlesbrough.



The Blues go to the Riverside sitting bottom of the Championship, seven points adrift of safety.

Middlesbrough have only won one of their last seven games in all competitions but remain in the thick of the promotion race, with Lambert insisting he won’t change his ‘high-energy, front-foot’ philosophy despite the enormity of the task.

“Everybody knows that I won’t sit and wait – we’ll go there and try and get something,” the Blues boss said of the trip to the North East.



“We’re not going to wait or try and play long ball football or anything like that. We’ll try and play with the identity we’re trying to put into the club.

“It’s a long way before you actually put your blueprint on it but we’re getting there.”

The Blues have won just once on the road this season, at Swansea in October and have lost each of their last three road trips.

The latest came on Boxing Day, when Pawel Wszolek, Joel Lynch and Nahki Wells secured a 3-0 win for QPR.