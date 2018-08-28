Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘The gaffer knows what I can do’ - Downes keen to add goals to his name

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 January 2019

Flynn Downes is looking to add goals to his game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flynn Downes is looking to add goals to his game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Flynn Downes is enjoying playing a more advanced role under Paul Lambert but knows he needs to add goals to his game.

Flynn Downes surges forwards at Accrington Stanley Picture PagepixFlynn Downes surges forwards at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

The teenager has played in 10 of Lambert’s 12 games in charge, operating higher up the pitch than he did under former boss Paul Hurst, but has yet to open his account for the club.

“I’ve been playing, that’s the main change for me, and as a footballer that’s all you can really ask for,” he said.

MORE: ‘Trying to have a relationship with the owner was difficult’ - Hurst reflects on 149 days at Town

“He’s put the trust in me and all I can do is thank him for that.

“I’ve been playing a bit higher up the pitch and I do like that. Before I’ve only played as the deeper man and that’s all I really knew.

“The gaffer knows what I can do and I’ve been enjoying it.

MORE: ‘Hopefully I can bring experience and guidance’ - Town complete Collins signing in time to face Rotherham

“I need a goal, though. Every week I get a message from my mum telling me I need a goal and I tell her ‘I’m trying’.

“Goals are something I need to add to my game, I’m trying to get in the box and hopefully once I get one then more will come.”

Downes is likely to start in midfield tomorrow, when Rotherham visit Portman Road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager appears in court after being charged with murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man posing as taxi driver tried to tempt students into car, school warns

St Alban's Catholic High School in Ipswich Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’ll be lively’ – Lambert on ‘Blue Action’ group, Fortuna fans and reduced ticket prices

Close to 100 Fortuna Düsseldorf fans will be supporting Ipswich Town at Portman Road tomorrow. Photo: Steve Waller

‘The gaffer knows what I can do’ - Downes keen to add goals to his name

Flynn Downes is looking to add goals to his game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Alan Judge latest, plus who will start aginst Rotherham?

Join Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists