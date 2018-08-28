‘The gaffer knows what I can do’ - Downes keen to add goals to his name

Flynn Downes is looking to add goals to his game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Flynn Downes is enjoying playing a more advanced role under Paul Lambert but knows he needs to add goals to his game.

Flynn Downes surges forwards at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes surges forwards at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

The teenager has played in 10 of Lambert’s 12 games in charge, operating higher up the pitch than he did under former boss Paul Hurst, but has yet to open his account for the club.

“I’ve been playing, that’s the main change for me, and as a footballer that’s all you can really ask for,” he said.

“He’s put the trust in me and all I can do is thank him for that.

“I’ve been playing a bit higher up the pitch and I do like that. Before I’ve only played as the deeper man and that’s all I really knew.

“The gaffer knows what I can do and I’ve been enjoying it.

“I need a goal, though. Every week I get a message from my mum telling me I need a goal and I tell her ‘I’m trying’.

“Goals are something I need to add to my game, I’m trying to get in the box and hopefully once I get one then more will come.”

Downes is likely to start in midfield tomorrow, when Rotherham visit Portman Road.