Dozzell, Donacien, Bishop and Nsiala in strong Under 23 side to face QPR

Teddy Bishop at Nottingham

Ipswich Town will field a strong Under 23 side when they take on QPR at Playford Road this afternoon (1pm).

Andre Dozzell, Janoi Donacien, Teddy Bishop and Toto Nsiala will all start the game at Playford Road, which sees the top two sides in Professional Development League Two South table go head-to-head.

They drew 2-2 when they played earlier this season, with the Young Blues currently two points clear at the top of the table.

This afternoon’s game will be an opportunity for the players on the fringes of Paul Lambert’s first team to get vital minutes in their legs.

Dozzell came off the bench and played 17 minutes as a substitute at Stoke at the weekend while Bishop and Nsiala were unused substitutes. Donacien didn’t make the squad.

Kayden Jackson and Grant Ward both missed the game at the bet365 Stadium through illness.

The Under 23s will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon following their 2-0 loss at Millwall last time out.