Classic Blues on New Years Day – Late winner, East Anglian Derby win and more...
PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 January 2019
We take a look back at some famous New Years Day games for the Blues...
Last game: Charlton skipper Johnnie Jackson came off the bench to net a 90th minute equaliser as Town and the Addicks drew 1-1 at Portman Road in 2013 with the Blues going in front via Richard Wood’s own goal.
Today’s foes: In 2003, A Tommy Miller brace inspired Ipswich to a 4-1 win over Millwall at Portman Road to stretch their unbeaten run to six games in the 2002-03 season.
Late winner: Ipswich ended Birmingham’s six-match unbeaten run when Gavin Williams scored a 90th minute winner as the Blues won 1-0 at Portman Road in 2007.
Six goal thriller: Alex Mathie scored twice as the Blues beat Port Vale 5-1 at Portman Road in 1996 to remain seven games unbeaten in the 1995-96 season, while they also beat Port Vale 2-1 on new years day in 1992, thanks to a brace from Chris Kiwomya.
East Anglian Derby win: In 1985, the Blues beat rival Norwich 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Jason Dozzell.
Other notable victories: John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat West Brom 4-0 at Portman Road in 1980, while Bryan Hamilton scored twice as the Blues beat Everton 3-0 at Portman Road in 1974.