Classic Blues on New Years Day – Late winner, East Anglian Derby win and more...

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 January 2019

Town beat Norwich 2-0 at Portman Road on New Years Day in 1985

Town beat Norwich 2-0 at Portman Road on New Years Day in 1985

Archant

We take a look back at some famous New Years Day games for the Blues...

Ipswich Town entertained Charlton at Portman Road on New Year's Day in 2014 with Richard Wood scoring an own goalIpswich Town entertained Charlton at Portman Road on New Year's Day in 2014 with Richard Wood scoring an own goal

Last game: Charlton skipper Johnnie Jackson came off the bench to net a 90th minute equaliser as Town and the Addicks drew 1-1 at Portman Road in 2013 with the Blues going in front via Richard Wood’s own goal.

Town players celebrate Tommy Miller's first goal as the Blues beat Millwall 4-1 at Portman Road in 2003Town players celebrate Tommy Miller's first goal as the Blues beat Millwall 4-1 at Portman Road in 2003

Today’s foes: In 2003, A Tommy Miller brace inspired Ipswich to a 4-1 win over Millwall at Portman Road to stretch their unbeaten run to six games in the 2002-03 season.

Gavin Williams celebrates his late winner against Birmingham on New Years Day in 2007Gavin Williams celebrates his late winner against Birmingham on New Years Day in 2007

Late winner: Ipswich ended Birmingham’s six-match unbeaten run when Gavin Williams scored a 90th minute winner as the Blues won 1-0 at Portman Road in 2007.

Alex Mathie score a brace as Town put five past Port Vale on New Years Day in 1996Alex Mathie score a brace as Town put five past Port Vale on New Years Day in 1996

Six goal thriller: Alex Mathie scored twice as the Blues beat Port Vale 5-1 at Portman Road in 1996 to remain seven games unbeaten in the 1995-96 season, while they also beat Port Vale 2-1 on new years day in 1992, thanks to a brace from Chris Kiwomya.

Chris Kiwomya scored twice in Town's 2-1 win at Port Vale on New Years Day in 1992Chris Kiwomya scored twice in Town's 2-1 win at Port Vale on New Years Day in 1992

East Anglian Derby win: In 1985, the Blues beat rival Norwich 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Jason Dozzell.

On New Years Day in 1980, Town beat West Brom 4-0 at Portman RoadOn New Years Day in 1980, Town beat West Brom 4-0 at Portman Road

Other notable victories: John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat West Brom 4-0 at Portman Road in 1980, while Bryan Hamilton scored twice as the Blues beat Everton 3-0 at Portman Road in 1974.

