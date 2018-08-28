Opinion

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough

Gwion Edwards is held off by George Friend at The Riverside against Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Jordan Hugill sends Dean Gerken the wrong way to score from the penalty spot at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix Jordan Hugill sends Dean Gerken the wrong way to score from the penalty spot at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

Had little to do in the first half aside from picking the ball out of the net following Hugill’s penalty. Made one excellent save in the second period to deny Hugill but there will be question marks over the second goal, which crept in at his near post. Made a string of very good saves late on. 6

Myles Kenlock tries to get past a Middlesbrough defender Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock tries to get past a Middlesbrough defender Picture Pagepix

Jordan Spence

On the whole the full-back had a good game, both dealing with aerial balls and looking to get forward and link up with Edwards. But the big moment of his game saw him concede the first-half penalty converted by Hugill. He got the wrong side and, while it was far from stonewall, his trailing arm on Hugill’s shoulder gave the referee the opportunity to point to the spot. Continued to get forward during the second period. 7

Luke Chambers

Made one good, last ditch, header in the first half to clear danger before sending a looping effort of his own up onto the top of the crossbar. Continued to defend well into the second half before receiving prolonged treatment to his left leg after making a good challenge to dispossess Lewis Wing. Picked himself up and carried on, as you would expect from the skipper. 6

Middlebrough's George Friend is hustled off the ball by Flynn Downes Picture Pagepix Middlebrough's George Friend is hustled off the ball by Flynn Downes Picture Pagepix

Matthew Pennington

Defended well once again, dealing with Hugill on the ground while Chambers largely faced him in the air. Made a number of key interceptions at 0-0, 1-0 and 2-0. Was perhaps lucky to survive penalty appeals for a tackle on Saville in the second half. 7

Myles Kenlock

In for his first start of the season, with his only six minutes of action so far in this campaign coming as a substitute against Aston Villa in August. Had something of a shaky start as he was caught out of position and turned into trouble on a few occasions but came back well. Had a few attacking moments in the second period. 6

Jon Nolan plays the ball forward at The Riverside Picture Pagepix Jon Nolan plays the ball forward at The Riverside Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah

Suffered an early eye injury after being caught by a flailing arm from Lewis Wing before having a good header from a corner saved by Randolph. Some of his more sloppy traits crept back into this game but he cleaned them up throughout the course of the 90 minutes. 6

Flynn Downes

Backed up an impressive display at QPR on Boxing Day with another good performance in this game, particularly in the first half. He was quick to pick up on loose balls and is showing great improvement on the ball. Perhaps lacked his usual bite in the second half after picking up a booking for a foul before the break. 7

Gwion Edwards loses out to Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards loses out to Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan

The former Shrewsbury man kept his place in the side for this game after his mistake proved so costly at QPR, with the midfielder putting in a good display. He was tidy in possession and kept the ball excellently, switching play and popping off quick passes to team-mates. He also played his part in the high press. Could do more in the final third, though. 7

Gwion Edwards

An improved display today. The Welsh winger’s first touch was improved on recent displays and he was busy up and down the right flank. Threatened on a few occasions but didn’t cause Middlesbrough too much trouble. 5

Kayden Jackson is stopped in his tracks by a challenge from Middlesbrough defender Ayala Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson is stopped in his tracks by a challenge from Middlesbrough defender Ayala Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears

Was the man charged with applying the finish as the high press won the ball back in first-half stoppage time, but his effort was blocked on its route to goal. Was busy throughout without the threat of recent games. 5

Kayden Jackson

Was quick out the blocks and was rapid when closing down opposition defenders. Forced the mistake from Flint which led to the Sears shot before the break but had little sight of goal of his own before being replaced. 5

Jordan Roberts (for Jackson, 71)

Offered a physical presence after being introduced from the bench and had one effort drop wide after hitting his back in the box. 5

Andre Dozzell (for Nolan, 79)

Had little impact after coming on. 5