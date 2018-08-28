Opinion

Andy Warren: Player grades from another FA Cup exit as Lambert accuses players of lacking desire

Freddie Sears is disappointed after another second half chance goes begging at Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Town were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 loss to Accrington this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

The Pole was restored to the Ipswich goal in place of Dean Gerken and was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening period, saving three times and dealing with balls into his area. Had little chance with the goal. 5

Toto Nsiala and Matthew Pennington both leap for the ball at Accrington Stanley

Jordan Spence

Much of the Stanley play came down their right side, leaving Spence to deal with long diagonal balls in the air. He did so well enough but struggled to get forward well to support Gwion Edwards ahead of him. Had more to do in the second half and wasn’t overly threatened. Ultimately, though, he gave away the free-kick with the silly foul which led to the Stanley goal and Lambert will surely be fed up by seeing his full-back involved in goals conceded. 3

Matthew Pennington

Lacked his usual composure on the ball and was loose in possession at times, while also showing a lack of decisive action on a handful occasions as he was troubled on the byline in the first half. Found things a little tougher in the air in the second and was one of the players beaten for the first header before Kee turned home the Stanley goal. He’s been in good form for Ipswich but will want to forget this one. 4

Callum Elder keeping tight at Accrington Stanley

Toto Nsiala

The former Shrewsbury man was brought into the side as captain Luke Chambers was stood down and given a rest. Nsiala clearly enjoyed his busy opening period as he cleared with a few good, early, headers and made two excellent blocks to deny shots destined for danger. Was the Blues’ stand-out player, though it must be said Kee was able to find space behind him for the winner. 6

Callum Elder

In for his Ipswich debut. Solid enough, both in the air and on the ground, but was penned back as the hosts pushed forward down the Ipswich left. Continued to show good touches into the second period but he, along with Pennington, was beaten by Richards-Everton for the header which teed up Kee. 5

New Ipswich signing Will Keane at Accrington

Flynn Downes

Showed early promise as he got on the ball and was able to drive out of midfield, but was stopped in his tracks following a tangle with Finley which saw him booked. He raised his hands and was perhaps lucky to stay on the field. Just as at Middlesbrough, playing on a booking robbed him of his edge before he was replaced at the break. 5

Jon Nolan

Used the ball well at times, without ever stamping his mark on the game. Had one good effort saved as he cut inside in the second period. Needs to dominate games more. 4

Andre Dozzell

Was neat and tidy whenever in possession and looked to make something happen from a deeper role, but was too quiet and struggled to impact the game. Found himself in a midfield three alongside Bishop and Nolan in the second half and that trio were too lightweight in the tackle. 5

Gwion Edwards

Looks a different player to the one who started the season so brightly following his move from Peterborough. His first touch is lacking as is his confidence to take on his man and make something happen. 3

Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley

Freddie Sears

For the second week in a row it was Sears, who captained Ipswich this afternoon, who was presented with the Blues’ best chances. Sadly he again failed to take them. Was the most-likely Ipswich outlet but his misses were costly. 4

Kayden Jackson

Started in a central striking role against his former club, but again found the solo role hard to play and struggled to get on the ball in the final third. Scored 16 goals in Stanley’s League Two winning campaign last year, but had little sight of the target today. This role just doesn’t suit his abilities. 3

Freddie Sears is denied by a second half Connor Ripley save at Accrington Stanley

Teddy Bishop (for Downes 46)

On at the break and added some urgency to the midfield. Looked to break whenever he could and tried to slip team-mates in when possible. Had a few efforts on goal which flew wide. 6

Will Keane (for Jackson, 66)

Good to see the new signing on the field for the first time but he made little impact. 5

Billy Kee scores the winner for Accrington Stanley against Ipswich

Ellis Harrison (for Nolan, 80)

Managed to hold the ball up and bring others into play. 5