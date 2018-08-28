Opinion

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Town’s Blackburn loss as Blues fail to threaten after going behind

The Ipswich players disappointed after a disastrous second half at Ewood Park Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Alan Judge applauds the travelling fans at Blackburn Picture Pagepix Alan Judge applauds the travelling fans at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

Had little to do for much of the game and had little chance with either of the two Blackburn goals. Was fortunate to see a couple of shots flash by his post and gratefully received a ball which bound back off the post and into his arms from Evans’ shot. Made one sublime save to tip Rothwell’s effort onto the post. Some questions in the kicking game. 6

Matthew Pennington

A second successive start at right-back and another game in which, on the whole, the Everton loanee looked comfortable. He defends well in the air and reads the game well, while also looking like he has developed a good understanding with new signing Alan Judge. Blackburn did the damage down the opposite flank in the second period. 5

Luke Chambers

Clearly hampered by the wrist injury which he suffered against Rotherham last week, the defender played through the pain with heavy strapping. He marshalled Graham well but Nuttall escaped both he and Collins for the second Blackburn goal. Looked a real threat from the set pieces delivered by Judge. 6

New Ipswich signing Alan Judge shooting during the second half against Blackburn Picture Pagepix New Ipswich signing Alan Judge shooting during the second half against Blackburn Picture Pagepix

James Collins

Defended well once again throughout and was a vocal presence on the field. Had one sticky moment where he lost his footing and nearly surrendered possession in a vital area, but just about managed to recover to keep hold of the ball. Defended set pieces well. 6

Callum Elder

The Australian performed well in the first half but found things tougher in the second when Adam Armstrong swapped wings. Clipped the wide-man’s heels for the penalty and was taken out by a superb pass which found Armstrong to deliver the cross for the second. 4

Will Keane forces a mistake from the Blackburn defence during the second half Picture Pagepix Will Keane forces a mistake from the Blackburn defence during the second half Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

Robbed by Dack early on but got back to block Graham’s shot with Chambers. Skuse is not long removed from an operation on his knee and, as you might expect, is a long way from being full up to speed after more than a month out. As a result he found the going tough with a few difficult moments both on the ball and in terms of intensity when trying to close down and win it back. Ipswich will be a better team when Skuse gets back to the superb form he showed in Lambert’s early days in charge. 4

Trevoh Chalobah

Looked calm and composed for much of this game. Delivered a handful of excellent balls through the Blackburn lines for team-mates but, along with Skuse, didn’t get forward to support the attack as much as you would want for the Ipswich midfield. 5

Alan Judge

In from the start for his first Ipswich Town appearance and, after looking sharp during the warm-up, translated that onto the field. Looks for quick, simple passes and then also killer balls, which didn’t always find team-mates on the same wavelength. His whipped set pieces will be an asset. 6

Freddie Sears

After a blistering start under Paul Lambert, the going has been tougher for a man who remains the Blues’ top scorer. He’s finding it harder to cut inside and drive towards goal, while his touch and instinct let him down at times today. 4

Jack Rodwell slides into a challenge on Will Keane at Blackburn Picture Pagepix Jack Rodwell slides into a challenge on Will Keane at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Will Keane

Had the Blues’ best chance as he did well to reach a through ball and round the goalkeeper, but has touch had taken him wide and he had little option in the middle as he looked to pick a killer pass. His manager later said his striker was too honest and should have gone down. Showed neat touches as he looked to link midfield to attack, pressed well to try and win it back and defended corners and free-kicks well. 7

Collin Quaner

Just like last week, the big German showed a few glimpses of what he will bring to the team following his loan move from Huddersfield. His neat, one-touch, lay-offs are a key part of his game but often weren’t seized upon by team-mates. Looks lacking in match sharpness. Ipswich’s strikers need to be much more of a threat if they are to get out of this. 4

Will Keane beats the keeper but then denied after being forced wide at Ewood Park during the first half iPicture Pagepix Will Keane beats the keeper but then denied after being forced wide at Ewood Park during the first half iPicture Pagepix

Jack Lankester (for Quaner 66)

On as a substitute on his 19th birthday and looked to make things happen without being able to hugely worry the Blackburn defence. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Sears, 82)

Had penalty appeals waved away late on as he claimed hand ball as his shot was deflected behind off of Elliott Bennett. 5