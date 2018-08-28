Opinion

Andy Warren: Collins the star man as Ipswich new boys lead Town to win

Matthew Pennington fends off the challenge of Clark Robertson to head clear. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town beat Rotherham 1-0 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Luke Chambers rises high to win the ball in this first half challenge. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers rises high to win the ball in this first half challenge. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

Had little to do in the first half but was part of an Ipswich backline which had to withstand an aerial barrage from the visitors during the second. There were some nervy moments but he claimed a couple of good high balls, made a good low save from Will Vaulks and used his chest to stop the ball bouncing into the net during a late goalmouth scramble. A few difficulties in the kicking game. 6

Skipper Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Skipper Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington

Shifted out to right-back to accommodate Collins and looked comfortable, having played much of his football for Leeds there last season. His natural position was perhaps a little deeper than Jordan Spence’s has been, meaning he didn’t offer as much support for Lankester, but he defended well and his aerial presence was useful when dealing with diagonal balls. Got his head on everything in the closing minutes. 8

Luke Chambers

Suffered a painful start to the game as he took a tumble over the advertising hoardings, before later receiving treatment on his left wrist. Was good to carry on and defended well with almost every part of his body. 7

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

James Collins

Put in the performance you would expect from a 50-cap international. He was calm, rugged and took charge of situations with both feet and head as Town dealt with everything thrown at him. If Ipswich can keep him fit he will be a real asset. 8

Callum Elder

The Australian put in a solid display on his debut at Accrington a week ago and was so again today. He is quick enough, strong enough and showed a good positional sense. Got forward well and linked up with Sears and put in one exceptional block to keep a goalbound effort out in stoppage time. 7

Cole Skuse

Back in the team and was his usual, under-stated self in the middle of midfield but perhaps looked a little ring-rusty after missing the last seven games and undergoing a minor knee operation. His calm head was an asset, though. 5

Trevoh Chalobah

Another afternoon of the ‘Chalobah experience’. The good were the superb cross-field balls and the neat touches, as well as a superbly-threaded ball to Sears. The bad were his attempts to play on the turn in dangerous situations and some sloppy moments both on the ball and in tackles. 5

Will Keane celebrates his goal that gave Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Will Keane celebrates his goal that gave Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jack Lankester

Ipswich Town’s bright spark in a game lacking just that for long spells. He set the tone with a good early run, with his quick thinking and good first touch not always used by his team-mates. Cut inside and looked for threaded balls and a way to goal, before being replaced. 7

Freddie Sears

Linked up well with Elder and never stopped running throughout – just as we have come to expect from Ipswich Town’s workhorse. Had some good attacking moments and provided the cross which led to the winning goal. 6

Town fans celebrate Will Keane's goal to give them a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans celebrate Will Keane's goal to give them a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will Keane

The perfect way to start his career at Portman Road. Reacted well to fire the ball home after half-an-hour with a goal which ultimately won it for the hosts. Showed good footwork throughout, operating first in a withdrawn role behind Quaner before leading the line alone in the second period. The second 45 minutes saw little time spent in the final third but he contributed well in the defensive zone with his head. 6

Collin Quaner

The big German striker showed flashes of what he’s all about with physical running and a desire to look for quick lay-offs to bring others into play. But the fact he had played just 37 minutes of football this season prior to this game perhaps showed. He was replaced after a little more than an hour. More to come. 5

Will Keane (party hidden on left of frame) fires Town into a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Will Keane (party hidden on left of frame) fires Town into a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flynn Downes (for Quaner, 65)

Came on to add some bite to the midfield. 5

Simon Dawkins (for Lankester, 73)

Playing in his first competitive game since September 2017 and managed a few good touches to help clear danger late on. 5

Collin Quaner weaves his way past Zak Vyner early in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner weaves his way past Zak Vyner early in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala (for Sears, 90+1)

Sent on to deal with the aerial bombardment and did so with vigour and enthusiasm, with his attempt to try and head the ball off the foot of a Rotherham player the stand-out moment. 5