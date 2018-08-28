Heavy Showers

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Town’s Stoke loss where Lankester is the standout Blue

PUBLISHED: 18:12 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:22 08 December 2018

Jack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Stoke City this afternoon.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is welcomed back by the Stoke crowd Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert is welcomed back by the Stoke crowd Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

Back in the side in place of Bartosz Bialkowski, Gerken had little to do in truth aside from picking the ball out of his net. He and Pennington were lucky to get away with one early on, as Afobe failed to apply the finish after the two Ipswich players came together. Little he could do about either goal, which were both good finishes from players of vast experience. 6

Paul Lambert relays instructions to his captain Luke Chambers Picture PagepixPaul Lambert relays instructions to his captain Luke Chambers Picture Pagepix

Jordan Spence

A decent display from the full-back, who got forward well and linked with attack and generally had a quiet afternoon in the defensive third as much of the Stoke attack came down the Ipswich left. Loose in possession at times but looked to get things going. 6

Luke Chambers

Got lucky early on as he let the ball past him, with Afobe waiting on his shoulder, but the Stoke striker couldn’t take advantage as the Ipswich skipper cleaned up. Marshalled Afobe well in the main. 5

Trevoh Chalobah challenges Joe Allen Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah challenges Joe Allen Picture Pagepix

Matthew Pennington

Was lucky along with Gerken early on as he and his goalkeeper came together, presenting a chance to Afobe, but otherwise played well. Made a handful of good interceptions and looked to move the ball out from the back, both by passing and stepping up in possession. Did lose the ball on occasions but recovered well. 6

Jonas Knudsen

The Dane had to deal with the bulk of the Stoke pressure down his left flank, with Martina and Ince linking up well. His starting position ultimately caused him problems as he stood off his man and looked more comfortable when Sears was firmly in position in front of him. Long throws were is biggest form of attack. 5

Trevoh Chalobah shooting during the second half at Stoke City Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah shooting during the second half at Stoke City Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah

At the risk of becoming a little repetitive, this was the full Chalobah experience once again. He dropped deeper to play in the role vacated by Cole Skuse following the midfielder’s knee injury and picked some good passes and spread play well. Was guilty of losing possession and turning into trouble. Lambert will need to lean on Chalobah until January at least. 6

Flynn Downes

Another youngster back in the starting line up and this was a good display from the midfielder. He was tenacious, had bit in the tackle and accurate with ball at feet. Another, like Chalobah, who will be leaned on following the injury to Skuse. 7

Jordan Roberts battles with Ashley Williams Picture PagepixJordan Roberts battles with Ashley Williams Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan

The midfielder’s first start since Paul Hurst’s final game in charge, at Leeds in October, and after a slow start in which he took bangs to his shoulder and chest, the former Shrewsbury man grew into the contest. His link up play was good, with a series of neat balls, and he got into the box when the Blues were attacking. He’s yet to hit the heights expected following his summer signing, but the signs in this game were decent. 5

Jack Lankester

The Blues’ best outlet by some distance on another impressive showing from the teenager. He was dangerous in open play and a threat from set pieces, as his delivery looked to create openings time and again prior to his substitution. Was unfortunate to see his effort kept out by Butland and post in the first half. Expect to see a lot more of this young player, who appears experienced beyond his years, between now and the end of the campaign. 7

Jordan Roberts shoots during the first half at Stoke Picture PagepixJordan Roberts shoots during the first half at Stoke Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears

The forward was busy throughout and was up and down the left flank throughout the game. Had some threatening moments and some neat touches, all while providing vital protection for good friend Knudsen. 6

Jordan Roberts

Back in the side and asked to lead the line once again, as he did so effectively during Lambert’s first two games in charge. Did his bit in attack but the ball didn’t stick to allow the Blues to play in the final third. Shot wide in either half. 5

Jack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture PagepixJack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture Pagepix

Gwion Edwards (for Lankester, 65)

Was busy as a substitute but wasn’t able to have a real impact on the game. 5

Andre Dozzell (for Nolan, 72)

Popped up in a number of different areas on the pitch and was able to play a number of good balls. 5

Jordan Roberts high-kicking at Stoke Picture PagepixJordan Roberts high-kicking at Stoke Picture Pagepix

Ellis Harrison (for Roberts, 80)

Another 10 minutes under his belt and some nice touches from the Welsh forward as he held the ball up and brought others into play. Ipswich have been missing a player like Harrison, so it will be a blessing when he is ready to start games. 6

