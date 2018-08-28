Partly Cloudy

Andy Warren: Player ratings following Town’s nervy first win under Lambert

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 December 2018

Matthew Pennington stands firm as Wigan put pressure on Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington stands firm as Wigan put pressure on Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory over Wigan yesterday.

Town manager Paul Lambert watches on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

A mixed afternoon for the Ipswich Town goalkeeper, who made a good save late on to deny Reece James from a free-kick before pouncing on the ball well during a round of pinball in the home box. Prior to this, though, there were a number of communication issues with defenders. 6

A pumped Luke Chambers after town's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship clash. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence

A solid afternoon from the defender, who came out on top in the battle with former Ipswich winger Gary Roberts. His ability to retain possession has been a problem at times so far this season but he was solid on the ball in this one. 6

Luke Chambers

You get the feeling he probably enjoyed playing in these conditions. He was combative, physical and won his fair share in the air. Did lose Grigg on a couple of occasions but defended well in the main. His ‘fist-pumping’ technique looked a little rusty – not surprising given he’s not done it at Portman Road since January. 6

Matthew Pennington

The pick of the Ipswich Town players in this game. The Everton loanee was excellent once again in this clash, mastering the conditions and defending superbly throughout. He was dominant in the air, shifting his body to ensure he won his battles with ease, and was comfortable on the ground. He kept a calm head even when things became ragged towards the end. 7

Jonas Knudsen

Solid enough, but made some questionable decisions during the closing stages and was guilty of putting his side under unnecessary pressure late on. Linked up well with Sears during the first half but forced back in the second. 5

Team-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevoh Chalobah

A mature display from a young man still finding his feet in senior football. He took a few risks in the first half, which didn’t always come off, but knew to reel them in once conditions worsened in the second. Looked to drive out of midfield when he could. 6

Flynn Downes

The stand-out midfielder before he was replaced in the second period. He’s looking more and more comfortable in possession under Lambert, with his confidence growing. Was on set-piece duty but wasn’t able to hit the mark. 7

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring the only goal of the match in Towns first home win since April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jon Nolan

A second successive start and a decent performance from the former Shrewsbury man. He was neat and tidy on the ball and looked to spread play when in possession, but could still do more to take games by the scruff of the neck. 6

Jack Lankester

Another big moment for this young man, as he made his first senior start at Portman Road. As he has in each of his appearances in Blue so far, he showed flashes of what he’s all about and a confidence on the ball. It didn’t always work, but it was another promising display. 6

Luke Chambers and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace after Town's 1-0 victory over Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears

Another goal. It was perhaps fitting it was Sears who netted the first winning goal of the Lambert era, given how much his confidence has been boosted by the Scot. His effort was Ipswich’s only shot on target and it was as scruffy as they come. But who cares? 6

Jordan Roberts

No shortage of effort once again from a player who has done as much as could have been asked of him, given the winger is playing out of position at a level he has not played at before. Did his best work out wide, where he put in a few teasing crosses, but struggled to make the ball stick centrally. 5

Jordan Roberts and Nathan Byrne keep their eyes on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Gwion Edwards (for Lankester, 62)

A few flashes but the weather made things hard for the Ipswich substitutes to truly play. Hassled in defensive areas to help his team. 6

Andre Dozzell (for Downes, 72)

Some neat touches from the youngster, who was the calmest head on the field when the Blues were desperately looking to retain possession to see out stoppage time. 6

Freddie Sears is just beaten to the ball by Wigan Athletic keeper Christian Walton in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kayden Jackson (for Roberts, 90)

Chased in stoppage time. 5

