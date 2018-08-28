Opinion

Andy Warren: Ratings from Bristol City as Sears and Skuse impress on a night Bialkowski will want to forget

Get in there: Freddie Sears celebrates his goal to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat by Bristol City.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town players in despair after conceding the first as Bristol levelled 1-1 at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town players in despair after conceding the first as Bristol levelled 1-1 at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

The Pole made a flying save to deny Liam Walsh in the first half but won’t want to see Bristol City’s first goal again in a hurry. He got down to push Lloyd Kelly’s driven cross out to substitute Famara Diedhiou before losing his bearings and palming the rebound (which was going harmlessly wide) into his own net. He could perhaps have done more for Jamie Paterson’s second, too. Doesn’t look entirely comfortable playing out from the back with his feet and is a long way from the form which has won him three player-of-the-year awards in succession. 4

Luke Chambers screaming after Town had conceeded their third in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers screaming after Town had conceeded their third in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence

The right-back had good moments and he had bad moments. The good saw him get forward well and contribute in the final third with both his feet and head out wide. The bad saw him give the ball away in dangerous positions and be loose in his passing. 5

Matthew Pennington

The Blues’ best defender on the night but he, like his team-mates, didn’t deal with Diedhiou well enough. At his best he plays the game smoothly, allows the ball to come across his body in possession and positions himself well in defence, but was part of a back line which conceded three goals in 10 minutes. Lost Paterson for the City second. 6

Luke Chambers

Comfortable with his defending in the first half, although he is taking time to adjust when it comes to playing out from the back and there were a few nervy moments. Diedhiou offered a new challenge, though, and while Chambers won his fair share of balls in the air the big forward changed the game. The ball cruelly deflected off him for the third goal. Avoided picking up a yellow card which would have ruled him out of Saturday’s visit to Nottingham Forest, which will be his 300th Ipswich appearance. 6

Jonas Knudsen

The Dane clearly enjoys playing with good friend Freddie Sears and the pair combined well throughout, but the full-back’s delivery and final ball still let him down on occasions. Could perhaps have done more to stop the second. 6

Cole Skuse can't look and Luke Chambers isn't happy after Town went behind in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER Cole Skuse can't look and Luke Chambers isn't happy after Town went behind in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Cole Skuse

Slow start but quickly came into the game more and more and was making Ipswich’s midfield tick by the end of the first half. He was calm in possession, dictated play from deep, spread the ball and burst forward into the final third on a number of occasions. His diagonal ball made Sears’ goal. One of his best displays of the season. 8

Trevoh Chalobah

A phrase has been coined in these ratings this season – the Chalobah experience. This was it once again as he produced a mixed bag of a display. The good was very good, with neat turns, expansive passing and a boundless enthusiasm, but he is guilty of being sloppy on the ball, of turning into trouble and not being sharp enough in the tackle. 5

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third in the 3-2 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third in the 3-2 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flynn Downes

This might have been a game too far for the homegrown midfielder. He’s started each of Lambert’s four games in charge but found the going tough at times in this one. Similar to Chalobah, it was a mixed display with some good and some bad, but he’s looking a renewed player under his new boss and that can only be a positive. His set-pieces did not hit the mark this evening. 5

Gwion Edwards

Was in the thick of the physical battle this evening and was involved in a flashpoint in the first half as his momentum following a tackle took him into the Bristol City bench where he collided with visiting staff. His first touch was poor at times and, while he had some dangerous moments, he was in and out of the game. 5

Flynn Downes congratulates teammate Freddie Sears after he had given Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes congratulates teammate Freddie Sears after he had given Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears

A lack of confidence is no longer an issue for the popular forward. He’s got four goals in four games under Lambert from the left wing, with the latest two equally superb. He controlled Skuse’s cross-field ball superbly with his thigh, drove towards goal and placed the ball in the corner. He was his usual energetic self, of course, best illustrated by a superb piece of defensive work at the end of the first half as he got back into his own corner, won the ball and chased across the pitch to win the second ball. The second was a smart finish as he found the corner excellently but, ultimately, his goals did not result in the three points his performance certainly deserved. 9

Jordan Roberts

The converted winger deserves great praise for his displays as a makeshift striker following Lambert’s arrival, but this game was a struggle. Nothing seemed to stick in the final third and he appeared a little wound up as he picked up a silly booking after a string of decisions went against him. You started to worry he would pick up another. Replaced by Jackson. 5

Jordan Roberts wins the battle for the ball but can't direct his shot towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jordan Roberts wins the battle for the ball but can't direct his shot towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kayden Jackson (for Roberts, 65)

His pace is always dangerous but it wasn’t able to open the door for Ipswich on this occasion. 5

Jack Lankester (for Edwards, 72)

A bright spark off the bench with a handful of tidy moments. There will be further calls for him to start at Forest on Saturday. 6

Freddie Sears wheels away after giving town a 1-0. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Freddie Sears wheels away after giving town a 1-0. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ellis Harrison (for Downes 78)

Nice to see him back on the field but he wasn’t able to make an impact. 5