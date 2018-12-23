Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 3 – Mick Mills

23 December, 2018 - 05:00
We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Archant

Every day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down the greatest players in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we’ve reached number three, a former England captain.

Ipswich captain through the Robson glory years, Mick Mills was a born leader.

MORE: Ipswich Town’s top 10 greatest players

Mick Mills lifts the Texaco Cup after victory over Norwich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANTMick Mills lifts the Texaco Cup after victory over Norwich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT

He inherited the captaincy at a very young age, after Bill Baxter’s ignominious departure.

As well as that responsibility, Mills was also comfortable and dependable playing in both full-back positions, and occasionally midfield.

MORE: Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players - 20-11

In 1982, he had the honour of being captain of England in the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sunday Snap: Flying under the radar, a landmark appearance, McGoldrick’s display and a moment you may have missed

Billy Sharp with an early effort over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

New buyer may have been found for historic Ipswich landmark

The former Anglesea Heights Care Home in Ipswich Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 3 – Mick Mills

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Detectives given more time to question 17-year-old in connection with Ipswich fatal stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Saturday night live: We join street pastors keeping party-goers safe

A town pastor with revellers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists