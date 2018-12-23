Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 3 – Mick Mills

Every day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down the greatest players in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we’ve reached number three, a former England captain.

Ipswich captain through the Robson glory years, Mick Mills was a born leader.

Mick Mills lifts the Texaco Cup after victory over Norwich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT Mick Mills lifts the Texaco Cup after victory over Norwich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT

He inherited the captaincy at a very young age, after Bill Baxter’s ignominious departure.

As well as that responsibility, Mills was also comfortable and dependable playing in both full-back positions, and occasionally midfield.

In 1982, he had the honour of being captain of England in the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain.