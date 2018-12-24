Video

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 2 – John Wark

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day Archant

It’s the penultimate day of our 12-day countdown of Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players and Christmas Eve means we’re at number two - a man who enjoyed three separate successful spells at Portman Road.

That man, of course, was John Wark. But how did he do it? How did Wark score all those goals?

John Wark is the second-greatest Town player of all time. Picture: ARCHANT John Wark is the second-greatest Town player of all time. Picture: ARCHANT

Warky wasn’t blessed with great pace, or blinding skill. He just had an incredible knack of being in the right place at the right time, and the ball usually ended up in the back of the net.

Memorably, he scored 36 times in the 1980-81 season. He was deadly from the penalty spot. Later in his career, he played at the back.

Only Mick Mills has played more times for Town.