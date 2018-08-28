Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship.

It may seem the most unnatural thing in the world, but Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich City over the next 12 days.

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support.

If Town are to survive their Championship relegation fight then they are going to have to do it themselves, but they will also need a few favours along the way.

Paul Lambert’s Blues are rock bottom with just one win and 11 points to their name this season, leaving them six adrift of the safety of 22nd-place.

With six Championship games being played this evening prior to the Blues taking on Bristol City on Wednesday night, a worst-case scenario of results elsewhere could leave Lambert’s men nine adrift of the dotted line when they take to the field under the Portman Road lights.

This is where the favours come in.

We are already at the stage of tracking results elsewhere, hoping those immediately above Ipswich find the going tough as a six-team mini-league forms at the foot of the table.

And as unnatural as it may seem, Ipswich could really do with a bit of help from rivals Norwich City over the next three games.

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the West Brom game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues.

In that time the Canaries, who currently top the Championship table, play 23rd-placed Hull (a, tonight), 19th-placed Rotherham (h, Saturday) and 22nd-placed Bolton (a, Dec 8).

Nine yellow points there would offer Ipswich a tremendous helping hand, as long as the Blues are able to pick up points of their own.

Those nine points would of course strengthen the Canaries’ position at the top of the standings, but Ipswich have bigger fish to fry right now than worrying about success up the road.

Ipswich are in action against Bristol City tomorrow night.

Manager Lambert has spoken of his unbalanced squad ‘needing a little help’ when the January transfer window opens, but the cavalry will only be able to make a difference if the Blues can hang in the thick of the relegation fight between now and the window opening.

A half and full-time staple at Portman Road and among the Ipswich travelling support is to cheer when news of Norwich deficits and defeats come through, but for now at least it might just be Canary success that provokes a similar response.

It’s clear that for that to happen the Blues must start winning games, and fast, but a little help from elsewhere wouldn’t go amiss either.