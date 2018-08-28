Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

PUBLISHED: 12:53 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 November 2018

Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

It may seem the most unnatural thing in the world, but Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich City over the next 12 days.

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

If Town are to survive their Championship relegation fight then they are going to have to do it themselves, but they will also need a few favours along the way.

Paul Lambert’s Blues are rock bottom with just one win and 11 points to their name this season, leaving them six adrift of the safety of 22nd-place.

With six Championship games being played this evening prior to the Blues taking on Bristol City on Wednesday night, a worst-case scenario of results elsewhere could leave Lambert’s men nine adrift of the dotted line when they take to the field under the Portman Road lights.

MORE: ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

This is where the favours come in.

We are already at the stage of tracking results elsewhere, hoping those immediately above Ipswich find the going tough as a six-team mini-league forms at the foot of the table.

And as unnatural as it may seem, Ipswich could really do with a bit of help from rivals Norwich City over the next three games.

MORE: ‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the West Brom game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLERPortman Road was bouncing ahead of the West Brom game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

In that time the Canaries, who currently top the Championship table, play 23rd-placed Hull (a, tonight), 19th-placed Rotherham (h, Saturday) and 22nd-placed Bolton (a, Dec 8).

Nine yellow points there would offer Ipswich a tremendous helping hand, as long as the Blues are able to pick up points of their own.

Those nine points would of course strengthen the Canaries’ position at the top of the standings, but Ipswich have bigger fish to fry right now than worrying about success up the road.

MORE: Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Ipswich are in action against Bristol City tomorrow night. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich are in action against Bristol City tomorrow night. Photo: Steve Waller

Manager Lambert has spoken of his unbalanced squad ‘needing a little help’ when the January transfer window opens, but the cavalry will only be able to make a difference if the Blues can hang in the thick of the relegation fight between now and the window opening.

A half and full-time staple at Portman Road and among the Ipswich travelling support is to cheer when news of Norwich deficits and defeats come through, but for now at least it might just be Canary success that provokes a similar response.

It’s clear that for that to happen the Blues must start winning games, and fast, but a little help from elsewhere wouldn’t go amiss either.

Topic Tags:

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

11:30 Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

32 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

12:01 Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide