‘New additions can give a club that lift‘ - Ipswich Town sign winger Dawkins following trial

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Simon Dawkins on a short-term contract until the end of the season,

The 31-year-old winger joins as a free agent, having trained with the Blues in recent weeks, and brings with him previous Championship experience having made more than 50 league appearances for Derby County.

He joins until the end of ths season, will wear the No.49 shirt and has signed a deal which gives the club the option of a further year.

“This is a massive club and I want to do everything I can to help get it back to where it should be,” the 31-year-old told the club website.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and the lads have been brilliant. Everybody is very much together and it’s probably one of the only dressing rooms I’ve been in where that is the case. Everyone gets along and we definitely have the foundations to get out of this situation.

“And new additions can give a club that lift and experience that it needs. Hopefully that’s what we need to turn the good performances into results.

“This is an opportunity for me as well. I like the manager and the style of football here and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve had a good five weeks training and played a game for the U23s on Monday so I’m ready to go when the gaffer needs me.”

He is likely to go straight into the Ipswich squad for Saturday’s home game with Rotherham, after becoming the Blues’ fourth signing of the January window.

Dawkins follows Callum Elder, Will Keane and Collin Quaner through the door at Portman Road, while the Blues have been dealt a blow with the news that Cardiff’s Anthony Pilkington is set to sign for Wigan after choosing the Latics over Ipswich for family reasons.

Dawkins played on the left side of a midfield four during Ipswich’s Under 23s’ victory over Bristol City on Monday, looking neat and tidy without being able to exert himself fully on the game.

He came through the youth system at Tottenham Hotspur but never made a first-time appearance during his time at White Hart Lane.

While with Spurs he had loan spells with Leyton Orient, San Jose Earthquakes and Aston Villa, playing four times in the Premier League with Paul Lambert’s Villa in 2013.

He then moved on loan to Derby in October 2013 and signed permanently for Steve McClaren’s side in the January transfer window.

He was with the Rams until January 2016 before moving back to San Jose, this time on a permanent basis, where he scored five goals in 38 MLS appearances.