Ipswich complete loan signing of striker Keane from Hull

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Will Keane. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have completed the loan signing of Will Keane from Hull City, on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old former Manchester United trainee has fallen down the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium, following two-and-a-half injury-hit seasons with the Tigers following his move from Old Trafford.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to be allowed to move on.

“I know the qualities Will will give us and I’m delighted we have been able to get him here,” Town boss Paul Lambert told the club website.

The striker will wear the No.14 shirt and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s visit to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Keane, the twin brother of Everton defender Michael, arrives at Portman Road at a time when manager Paul Lambert is looking for several additions to his squad.

Bringing in strikers has been a top priority for the Blues boss since his arrival at the end of October, with Keane the first to come through the door.

He has made just eight Championship appearances for the Tigers this season, without scoring, while his only Hull goal came in the Tigers 5-0 win at Burton in April.

Prior to his move to Hull, Keane spent loan spells at Wigan, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston and has scored just six senior goals in 78 career appearances.

Lambert made his first signing as Ipswich manager on Wednesday, bringing in left-back Callum Elder on loan from Leicester City.