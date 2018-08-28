Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2018

Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Andre Dozzell is with England Under 20s this week. Picture: PAAndre Dozzell is with England Under 20s this week. Picture: PA

Dozzell returned to senior action in pre-season having missed a year of football after suffering a nasty knee injury on the opening day of the last campaign, but had to wait until the start of October to make his first-team return.

That was because former manager Paul Hurst and his medical team found evidence to suggest his knee was not ready for the rigours of the Championship, increasing the chances of further damage, meaning Dozzell was left playing Under 23 football for two months.

The 19-year-old admitted he asked to be loaned out in order to play regularly but is now looking to make up for lost time.

MORE: ‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

“I can understand the manager (Hurst) looking at it and thinking I’m 18 or 19, have been out for a year with a knee injury and not wanting me to be put straight back in too soon,” he said in an interview with the club’s matchday programme.

“I did have to be patient and trust those people who were making those decisions. It was frustrating at times but they explained why they were being careful and that it was for the best reasons.

“I said to the manager that I didn’t really want to play U23s. I’d missed a year and that was a big year in my development so going on loan was something that interested me.

MORE: Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Town's young midfield trio Flynn Downes (21), Andre Dozzell (23) ) Tristan Nydam (16) pictured with Luke Woolfenden ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Ham game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown's young midfield trio Flynn Downes (21), Andre Dozzell (23) ) Tristan Nydam (16) pictured with Luke Woolfenden ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Ham game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I wanted to play men’s football and get the chance to improve every week by playing league games.

“Paul Hurst said they’d look at it but then they had some tests done on my knee and didn’t think it was strong enough to play first-team football. He wanted me to stay at the club and do strengthening work on my knee and train and play with the U23s.

“It was really frustrating but at the end of the day, you don’t want the injury to come back. I just got my head down and did all my rehab and it’s paid off.”

MORE: Former Ipswich goalkeeper Supple hangs up his gloves for a second time due to ongoing hip injury

Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes Picture: ROSS HALSAndre Dozzell and Flynn Downes Picture: ROSS HALS

Dozzell has played five times this season and is one of a number of young players to have earned praise from new boss Paul Lambert and his staff, with the teenager believing he is making progress on a weekly basis.

“Last season was hard and very disappointing for me so it’s good to be training and playing games again,” he said.

“I’m just trying to get back to where I was and get better than I was. I just want to get as many minutes as I can on the pitch and help the team as much as I can.

MORE: Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Andre Dozzell in training Picture: ROSS HALSAndre Dozzell in training Picture: ROSS HALS

“I definitely feel that each week I’m getting more prepared physically for the Championship. It’s not easy when you have been out for a year but I feel I am moving forward physically and I’m being looked after really well be the physios here.

“When I first came back I was a bit wary of going too hard into a tackle but when I played our first game in pre-season at Braintree, I got smashed. I thought, if I can take a challenge like that and be fine, then I can go into anything.”

Topic Tags:

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

37 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

14:12 Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Judge gives drug dealer three months to change his ways

13:57 Jane Hunt
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who allowed his home to be used by county line drug dealers has been given three months by a judge to prove he can change his ways.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

12:22 Tom Potter
The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Video Why these pupils ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about their school dinners

12:03 Megan Aldous
Albert Antu, Lillie-Mae, Riley Rallings enjoying their school dinner Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Catering staff at Ravenswood Primary School are serving up 225 hot lunches every day - and an increasing number of those are tailored for children suffering from fish, milk and gluten intolerances.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Nostalgia George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

11:19 Sam Dawes
Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

17 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide