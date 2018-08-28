Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘Ipswich have had great strikers and hopefully I can be one of them’ - Harrison looking to build on first goal

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 December 2018

Ellis Harrison heads towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ellis Harrison heads towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ellis Harrison is determined to prove he has the quality to make it in the Championship following his first Ipswich Town goal.

Ellis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMEllis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Welshman, who moved to Portman Road from Bristol Rovers for £750,000 in the summer, made his first start in three months in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United and fired the Blues into the lead on 38 minutes before Billy Sharp’s second-half equaliser.

The 24-year-old, who had been sidelined for 10 weeks by an ankle ligament injury suffered in training, was pleased to have opened his account but knows he still has plenty more to learn at second tier level.

“It’s very tough,” Harrison said of the Championship.

“I’ve played in the National League, League One and League Two and they are tough in different ways, but the Championship is unbelievably hard.

Town celebrate after Ellis Harrison's goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown celebrate after Ellis Harrison's goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“It’s quicker, people are stronger and more clever. No disrespect to those leagues but I’ve had to come in and adapt to that. Hopefully I can set my mark in the next few games.

“The players who have come from the lower leagues can all do it in the Championship. It’s only us that can show you at the end of the season that we’ve come here to play and help the team.

“I don’t want to jump the gun after one goal because I have to keep working hard and keeping learning to become a good Championship player.

“Ipswich have had some great strikers and hopefully I can become one of them.”

Harrison’s strike came after the Blues won the ball back high up the pitch, with the Welshman firing home from just inside the box with the aid of a slight deflection.

“It’s a relief because I’ve been out for 10 weeks and am looking to prove myself under a new manager to get in the team,” he continued.

“Hopefully I’ve done that today to get more starts and to keep improving.

“As long as we get the three points, I’m not too bothered if I score to be honest.

“It was a great point which we deserved and maybe even three.

“We’ve gone two games unbeaten and hopefully we can carry that on.

“We’re always confident and the gaffer tells us to go out there with no fear which, as you can see from the sidelines, is how we played.

“Before we were, not scared, but didn’t have freedom.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Region’s shoppers say they have spent less money this Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

Liverpool Street Station - the railway gateway to East Anglia. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Most Read

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

MP thanks postmen and women as they deliver a first class Christmas

Waveney MP Peter Aldous passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Lowestoft Delivery Office. Picture: Royal Mail

Police ‘inquiries progressing’ in search to trace missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandhu

Suffolk Police are looking for Beatrice Sandhu, 13, from Lowestoft.

Driver, 23, died after Mercedes crashed into tree on rural road, inquest hears

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham. An inquest heard on Tuesday (December 18) that Harold Mason, 23, died after a car crash on the road on December 9.

‘She is the real Sleeping Beauty’ - Panto producer’s tribute to late mother

Producer Ryan Holt is dedicating the Beccles pantomime Sleeping Beauty to his mother Vivien Rodgers, who died in January. Photo SparkLive Productions.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

‘Ipswich have had great strikers and hopefully I can be one of them’ - Harrison looking to build on first goal

Ellis Harrison heads towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 2 – John Wark

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Hadleigh lose out in final minutes as Kirkley & Pakefield do it again!

James Ross for Hadleigh saw a long range effort held by Kirkley keeper Alex Blowers on Saturday Photo: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists