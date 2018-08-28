‘January’s just around the corner... we need more goals’ - Sears on striker search

Freddie Sears has scored four goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Freddie Sears knows Ipswich Town must add goals to their team, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in Paul Lambert’s first six games in charge but has, once again, had to do so from wide on the left flank.

Bringing in strikers is a top priority for Lambert, given only Bolton (15) have managed less than their 17 Championship goals this season.

“I think we need help,” Sears said. “We need more goals in the team, whether that’s from somewhere else or Ellis (Harrison) being back and Kayden (Jackson) getting one against West Brom. Robbo (Jordan Roberts) has been brilliant for us as well.

“But January’s just around the corner and I think we need a bit of help up top.”

Sears has regularly insisted he still sees himself as a central striker but he realises his best chance of action is to give his all from the wing, as he did for two years under former boss Mick McCarthy.

“It’s well documented that my favourite position is as a centre forward but the game’s changed now and the gaffer’s been brilliant with me since I came in,” he said.

“The gaffer has come in and said he sees me playing on the left and I’ve just been getting on with it.

“I’m feeling great and when I start scoring goals they come in patches,” he said.

“I’m feeling confident after a tough start to the season with a few injuries and a few other things, but I’m glad to be back out there and here the fans singing my name again.

“I’m not enjoying the situation but I am enjoying playing football again.”