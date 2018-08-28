Partly Cloudy

‘January’s just around the corner... we need more goals’ - Sears on striker search

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 December 2018

Freddie Sears has scored four goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears has scored four goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Freddie Sears knows Ipswich Town must add goals to their team, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Luke Chambers celebrates with Freddie Sears during the game with Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMLuke Chambers celebrates with Freddie Sears during the game with Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in Paul Lambert’s first six games in charge but has, once again, had to do so from wide on the left flank.

Bringing in strikers is a top priority for Lambert, given only Bolton (15) have managed less than their 17 Championship goals this season.

“I think we need help,” Sears said. “We need more goals in the team, whether that’s from somewhere else or Ellis (Harrison) being back and Kayden (Jackson) getting one against West Brom. Robbo (Jordan Roberts) has been brilliant for us as well.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part one: Midfielders with Championship experience

Town manager Paul Lambert wants to bring in a striker in January. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert wants to bring in a striker in January. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“But January’s just around the corner and I think we need a bit of help up top.”

Sears has regularly insisted he still sees himself as a central striker but he realises his best chance of action is to give his all from the wing, as he did for two years under former boss Mick McCarthy.

“It’s well documented that my favourite position is as a centre forward but the game’s changed now and the gaffer’s been brilliant with me since I came in,” he said.

“The gaffer has come in and said he sees me playing on the left and I’ve just been getting on with it.

MORE: Town scouting French leagues ahead of January transfer window

“I’m feeling great and when I start scoring goals they come in patches,” he said.

“I’m feeling confident after a tough start to the season with a few injuries and a few other things, but I’m glad to be back out there and here the fans singing my name again.

“I’m not enjoying the situation but I am enjoying playing football again.”

