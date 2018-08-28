Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

PUBLISHED: 14:42 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 18 January 2019

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have reduced ticket prices for the visit of Derby County on February 13.

Paul Lambert has spoken to owner Marcus Evans about generating a good atmosphere at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMPaul Lambert has spoken to owner Marcus Evans about generating a good atmosphere at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

With Paul Lambert looking to maintain the significant role played by the Blue Army as Town look to climb out of the relegation zone, match ticket prices have been heavily discounted for the game on Wednesday, February 13. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Adult prices in all areas of the stadium will be priced at just £12. Seniors 65+ and U23s will be charged £8, while entry for U19s and U12s will be £3.

“Marcus (Evans, owner) was here for the Rotherham game and saw how well the ticket promotion for that match worked and how the atmosphere helped the team,” Lee O’Neill, general manager football operations, told the club website.

“Paul has spoken to Marcus and myself about trying to get in as many fans as possible into Portman Road. Our home games are obviously going to be critical and Paul has been amazed by the support the club has, given the position in the table.

“We want to maintain that, while obviously protecting the value of a season ticket.”

The club have also highlighted how supporters who purchased a season ticket at Early Bird prices are guaranteed best value for the season.

An adult season ticket in the lower tiers of the Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey works out at £16.56 per match, which equates to seven games free of charge against normal match ticket prices or a saving of close on £200.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jailed burglar given extra two years and five months in prison after admitting more crimes

Braybrook was convicted of eight burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

Joyriding burglars stole car after taking jewellery

The burglary happened in the Chantry area of Ipswich, with a Ford Focus ST stolen in the Eccles Road/Woolverstone Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists