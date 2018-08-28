Video

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United.

Ipswich Town have reduced ticket prices for the visit of Derby County on February 13.

Paul Lambert has spoken to owner Marcus Evans about generating a good atmosphere at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Paul Lambert has spoken to owner Marcus Evans about generating a good atmosphere at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

With Paul Lambert looking to maintain the significant role played by the Blue Army as Town look to climb out of the relegation zone, match ticket prices have been heavily discounted for the game on Wednesday, February 13. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Adult prices in all areas of the stadium will be priced at just £12. Seniors 65+ and U23s will be charged £8, while entry for U19s and U12s will be £3.

“Marcus (Evans, owner) was here for the Rotherham game and saw how well the ticket promotion for that match worked and how the atmosphere helped the team,” Lee O’Neill, general manager football operations, told the club website.

“Paul has spoken to Marcus and myself about trying to get in as many fans as possible into Portman Road. Our home games are obviously going to be critical and Paul has been amazed by the support the club has, given the position in the table.

“We want to maintain that, while obviously protecting the value of a season ticket.”

The club have also highlighted how supporters who purchased a season ticket at Early Bird prices are guaranteed best value for the season.

An adult season ticket in the lower tiers of the Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey works out at £16.56 per match, which equates to seven games free of charge against normal match ticket prices or a saving of close on £200.