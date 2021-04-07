Published: 2:47 PM April 7, 2021

The takeover of Ipswich Town marks a new era for Ipswich Town - and these are some of the other key moments from the club's proud history.

1878: Ipswich Town formed as an amateur football club.

1936: Ipswich Town turns professional and joins the Southern League.

1938: Ipswich Town elected to the Football League (Division Three South).

1954: Promoted to the Second Division for the first time.

1955: Ipswich Town relegated to Division Three South, former England full-back Alf Ramsey appointed manager.

1957: Promoted to Division Two - they would be in the top two divisions of English football for the next 62 years.

1961: Ipswich Town promoted to the Division One for the first time - experts predicted an immediate return to Division Two.

1962: Ipswich Town stun English football by winning the League Championship for the only time in their history.

1963: Alf Ramsey leaves Ipswich to become England manager.

1964: Ipswich Town relegated to Division Two.

1967: Bill McGarry takes Ipswich Town back into Division One.

1968/69: Bill McGarry left Ipswich for Wolves at the end of 1968. In January 1969 former England International Bobby Robson was appointed manager.

1973: After three seasons of mid-table obscurity in the First Division, Ipswich qualify for the UEFA cup for the first time - the team would play in Europe for eight of the next nine seasons.

1978: Despite a poor league season, Ipswich Town win the FA Cup for the first and only time. Robson rebuilds team around two of the first foreign stars in English football - Dutch internationals Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen.

1981: After challenging for a League/FA Cup and UEFA Cup treble, Ipswich Town have to make do with just the UEFA Cup - but many fans saw this as the greatest Town team.

1982: Robson follows in Ramsey's footsteps, leaving Ipswich Town to manage England. The club qualifies for Europe for the last time in 19 years.

1986: After years of decline after the departure of Robson, Ipswich Town are relegated to Division Two.

1992: John Lyall takes Ipswich Town back to the top division and the club is a founder member of the Premier League.

1995: After three years of struggle in the Premier League Ipswich Town are relegated. George Burley took over from Lyall at Christmas but could not avoid the trapdoor come May.

2000: After heartbreak in play-offs in earlier years, Ipswich Town return to the Premiership after beating Barnsley at Wembley.

2001: Favourites for immediate relegation, Ipswich Town end the season qualifying for the UEFA Cup and narrowly missing out on a Champion's League place.

2002: After spending heavily after the first successful season - and building two new stands at Portman Road - Ipswich are relegated back to the Championship, where they stay for the next 17 years.

2003: Ipswich Town went into administration but the appointment of Joe Royle as manager improved things on the pitch. However financial burdens and failure to win promotion hindered further development after two play-off qualifications which both ended at the semi-final stage.

2007: Marcus Evans took over the club and there were hopes that he would inject cash to take it back to the Premier League. In the event a succession of managers only maintained its Championship position with only one appearance in the play-offs where they lost in the semi-finals to Norwich in 2015.

2019: Relegated to League One, to play in the third tier of English football for the first time in 62 years - as local rivals Norwich returned to the Premier League.

2021: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors Gamechanger 20 Ltd.