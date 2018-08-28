Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon. Archant

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The forward duo were both making their first appearances in Ipswich blue for some time, with Harrison returning from an ankle injury and Drinan turning out having been recalled from his loan at non-league Sutton United.

Harrison played the opening 45 minutes of the game, as part of a side also featuring Myles Kenlock and Ben Folami, before being withdrawn at the break.

The Welshman has not played since the end of September, when he suffered an ankle ligament injury in training.

Drinan played 18 National League games for Sutton, without scoring, but did net a late winner to beat Wealdstone and secure his former club a place in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Under 23s’ defeat was their first since the opening day of the season and came thanks to goals from Jesse Debrah and Isaac Olaofe. Gerard Nash’s side remain top of the table.

Ipswich Town U23s: Wright, Cotter, Kenlock, C Smith, Ndaba, McGavin, McLoughlin, El Mizouni (Dobra 79), Folami, Harrison (McKendry 46), Drinan (K Brown 79). Unused: Egan, Clements