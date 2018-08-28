Video

Highlights: Watch Sears’ brace, Bart’s costly mistake and three goals in nine minutes that cost Ipswich dear

Plenty of hands on man marking from the Bristol City players ahead of an Ipswich Town corner, in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-2 at home by Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

It was billed as a must-win game at Portman Road but, despite the Blues leading twice through two excellent Freddie Sears goals, Ipswich Town let those leads slip before falling to defeat.

Sears’ first came following a superb cross-field ball from Cole Skuse which the forward took superbly on his thigh before driving towards goal and finding the corner with an excellent finish.

It was 1-0 at the break, but City were level afterwards following an error from Bartosz Bialkowski as he tried to react to Famara Diedhiou’s bundled effort towards goal but only managed to palm the ball into the back of his own net.

But Portman Road was on its feet just a few minutes later, when Sears took a touch and fired a low shot into the bottom corner before charging towards the North Stand to celebrate.

That lead last a minute, with Jamie Paterson finding himself in acres of space at the back post to beat Bialkowski.

It was then three, as Diedhiou profited on a cruel deflection off of Luke Chambers to finsih past the Polish goalkeeper.

That’s how it stayed as Ipswich fell to a defeat.

