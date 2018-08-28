Heavy Showers

Highlights: Watch Sears' brace, Bart's costly mistake and three goals in nine minutes that cost Ipswich dear

PUBLISHED: 13:13 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 29 November 2018

Plenty of hands on man marking from the Bristol City players ahead of an Ipswich Town corner, in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Plenty of hands on man marking from the Bristol City players ahead of an Ipswich Town corner, in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-2 at home by Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

It was billed as a must-win game at Portman Road but, despite the Blues leading twice through two excellent Freddie Sears goals, Ipswich Town let those leads slip before falling to defeat.

Sears’ first came following a superb cross-field ball from Cole Skuse which the forward took superbly on his thigh before driving towards goal and finding the corner with an excellent finish.

MORE: ‘Nobody’s going to roll over here’ - Sears insists Town can pick themselves up from body blow

It was 1-0 at the break, but City were level afterwards following an error from Bartosz Bialkowski as he tried to react to Famara Diedhiou’s bundled effort towards goal but only managed to palm the ball into the back of his own net.

But Portman Road was on its feet just a few minutes later, when Sears took a touch and fired a low shot into the bottom corner before charging towards the North Stand to celebrate.

That lead last a minute, with Jamie Paterson finding himself in acres of space at the back post to beat Bialkowski.

MORE: Stu says - Five observations after Ipswich Town lose 3-2 at home to Bristol City

It was then three, as Diedhiou profited on a cruel deflection off of Luke Chambers to finsih past the Polish goalkeeper.

That’s how it stayed as Ipswich fell to a defeat.

You can watch the highlights here.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

18 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

12:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

