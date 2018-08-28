Matchday Live: It’s a big night for Lambert’s Blues as Bristol City come to Portman Road for vital clash

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening. Archant

Ipswich Town are in action at Portman Road this evening as they take on Bristol City under the lights (7.45pm).

It’s the second game on home soil for the Blues in just six days, following the 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom on Friday night.

That game was played out in front of nearly 23,000 fans and, although that number is likely to be less this evening, manager Paul Lambert is hoping for the same backing from the stands.

They face a City side who have lost their last four games.

“Lee (Johnson) would like results to be better but sometimes you don’t have it all your own way,” Lambert said.

“It’s a tough game but we are playing well and we go into the game full of confidence and we’ll go and try and win and the way we try and play.”

You can follow it live here.