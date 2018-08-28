Live

Matchday Live: Town begin 2019 with vital clash against fellow strugglers Millwall

Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon. Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action this afternoon when Millwall visit Portman Road (kick-off 3pm).

It’s a vital game for the Blues, who remain bottom of the Championship and sit seven points from safety, heading into the new year.

Millwall have been in relegation trouble for much of the season but have moved clear of the relegation zone thanks to back-to-back 1-0 home wins over Reading and Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich must be looking to do th esame in today’s game and the clash with Rotherham at Portman Road a week on Saturday.

“It’s a huge month, but so was August, so was July, so was June,” said Lambert. “You can’t just be saying how big games are in December/January. If you take your eye off the ball in August you end up in this position and that’s what happened.

“But you have to stay with. I don’t think you can buckle or wilt. You have to be ready.

“The great thing we’ve got is that the supporters have been absolutely brilliant. I think they recognise the situation we’re in. If we can stick things together and get a few in then let’s see what happens.”

