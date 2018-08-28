Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Live

Matchday Live: Town begin 2019 with vital clash against fellow strugglers Millwall

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 January 2019

Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon.

Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon.

Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action this afternoon when Millwall visit Portman Road (kick-off 3pm).

It’s a vital game for the Blues, who remain bottom of the Championship and sit seven points from safety, heading into the new year.

Millwall have been in relegation trouble for much of the season but have moved clear of the relegation zone thanks to back-to-back 1-0 home wins over Reading and Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich must be looking to do th esame in today’s game and the clash with Rotherham at Portman Road a week on Saturday.

“It’s a huge month, but so was August, so was July, so was June,” said Lambert. “You can’t just be saying how big games are in December/January. If you take your eye off the ball in August you end up in this position and that’s what happened.

“But you have to stay with. I don’t think you can buckle or wilt. You have to be ready.

“The great thing we’ve got is that the supporters have been absolutely brilliant. I think they recognise the situation we’re in. If we can stick things together and get a few in then let’s see what happens.”

You can follow all the action live with us.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

For Sale

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Matchday Live: Town begin 2019 with vital clash against fellow strugglers Millwall

Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon.

New Year’s Eve emergency calls up 10% on last year

Police received more New Year's Eve 999 calls than last year, with demand 50% above average Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I have a big fear of going to sleep and not waking up’

Randy Akam with his friend Ian Dufuor, Mr Akam has to wear a padded hat whenever he leaves the house in case he suffers another seizure Picture: IAN DUFOUR

Did we catch you enjoying a festive night out at Yates?

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Why I took a second job as an NHS mental health doctor – despite already being a busy MP

Dr Dan Poulter. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists