Andy Warren: Player ratings after Forest loss as Bishop and Lankester impress on afternoon of struggle

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Another difficult afternoon for the Pole, following his error in Wednesday night’s loss to Bristol City. The ball was in the back of his net after just nine minutes in this one and you have to say it was preventable, as he spilled a Darikwa shot he should have held before Grabban gobbled up the rebound. Made two smart saves but was also saved by the woodwork on three occasions, the last of which coming after he charged out to meet a through ball and was nearly caught out as Grabban took the ball past him and then hit the bar. 4

Jordan Spence

Under the microscope following Lambert’s comments regarding full-backs allowing crosses to come into the box but, to be fair, was tighter in this regard in this game. Much of the Forest play came down the opposite flank. Some decent moments going forward but did find himself in trouble at the back and was loose with the ball. Had a chance early in the second half but couldn’t finish. 4

Luke Chambers

A milestone moment as he made his 300th Ipswich appearance against the club he left to move to Portman Road in 2012, but he left the field with his head in his hands following another defeat. Lost Grabban at back post for second goal after superb ball split the Ipswich defence while he found the former Norwich man a handful all afternoon. 5

Matthew Pennington

A mixed afternoon. On the one hand he was well positioned and made one excellent block to stop a certain goal in the second period, but on the other he struggled to pass out from the back with a number of balls heading straight out of play. 5

Jonas Knudsen

Was given a thorough examination throughout this game by Darikwa and Lolley, as Forest sent wave after wave of attack down his flank. He looked a little sluggish and gave the opposition space to work on occasion. Was caught tucked inside, out of position, when the ball was flicked in behind for Forest’s second. 4

Cole Skuse

The midfielder continues to enjoy his football under Lambert and, while he was not able to make the same impact he did in Wednesday night’s game with Bristol City, he was still a positive force in midfield as he picked up possession and tried to move the Blues forward. Made one good bloke to save a goal in the first half. 6

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder was making his first start since Boxing Day 2017 and was the Blues’ best player in this game. At times he looked like a player who had missed a year of football and at others he looked like he’s never been away as he picked up possession and looked to drive into opposition territory. It makes you wonder what could have been had the youngster been available during this calendar year before now, given the fact he brings a new dimension to the midfield. 7

Grant Ward

This was the former Tottenham man’s first appearance under Lambert and, in the main, he did well. Got up and down well and provided the superb cross which Kayden Jackson could not finish with his head. 6

Jack Lankester

This was no doubt a special day for the Ipswich teenager and his family as he made his first start as a professional football, even though the result was not what he would have dreamed of. Rather than starting on the right, where he’s appeared during his appearances as a substitute, he played in a central role and managed to get on the ball, attack and bring others into play. Encouraging. 7

Freddie Sears

Sadly the forward wasn’t able to add to the four goals he’d managed in Lambert’s first four games prior to this. In truth his goal threat was limited but his work rate was not, as he ran all day and helped Knudsen out as Forest attacked down the right. 6

Kayden Jackson

Was the source of joy for Ipswich prior to Forest’s opening goal as the Blues looked to hit him early. Scuffed a shot wide then couldn’t hit the target with a header. Plenty of running, which worried Michael Dawson at times but he wasn’t able to offer Ipswich the focal point Lambert craves. 5

Jordan Roberts (for Jackson, 58)

Huffed and puffed without being able to make an impact in the final third. 5

Trevoh Chalobah (for Ward, 58)

Play was beginning to pass the Ipswich midfield by, by the time he got on. 5

Jon Nolan (for Bishop, 70)

A first appearance under Lambert but made little impact on the game. 5