Matchday Live: Four new signings start as Lambert makes eight changes for Millers clash

PUBLISHED: 13:01 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 12 January 2019

Ipswich Town face Rotherham United this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues boss could hand out up to five league debuts for this proverbial relegation ‘six-pointer’ against fourth-bottom Rotherham.

Centre-back James Collins (free agent), left-back Callum Elder (LeiceLster City, loan), strikers Collin Quaner (Huddersfield, loan) and Will Keane (Hull City, loan), as well as winger Simon Dawkins (free agent) have all been added to the squad.

In addition, midfield duo Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws are both in contention again after injury.

“We’ll be a different team,” said Lambert. “We’re going to be a lot more physical than what we have been. And we have players in now who know this league as well as the league above.

“Some of the lads had been playing in League Two and had bypassed League One to play at this level. That’s like someone from League One going into the Premier League. That jump is high.

“They’ve given us everything they’ve got but in my opinion we needed a little bit more strength for the division. We look a bigger side.”

