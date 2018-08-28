Sunshine and Showers

£1 tickets for sale for youngsters at next Ipswich Town game

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 December 2018

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Children and teens can watch Ipswich Town play against Sheffield United at Portman Road this weekend at a discounted price.

Under-19s will be able to purchase a match ticket to watch the game for just £1.

The game kicks off at 3pm and will see the return of striker David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick left Blues at the end of his contract in the summer after five years at the club.

The discounted price follows on from the team’s Black Friday ticket promotion, which saw all match ticket prices cut to £10 for the game against West Brom.

This resulted in a crowd of 23,000.

For more information and to book tickets visit the website here.

ITFC had a home victory in their match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Blues won 1-0 with a goal from Freddie Sears in the 67th minute.

Read more: Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic

