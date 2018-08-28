£1 tickets for sale for youngsters at next Ipswich Town game

Children and teens can watch Ipswich Town play against Sheffield United at Portman Road this weekend at a discounted price.

Under-19s will be able to purchase a match ticket to watch the game for just £1.

The game kicks off at 3pm and will see the return of striker David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick left Blues at the end of his contract in the summer after five years at the club.

The discounted price follows on from the team’s Black Friday ticket promotion, which saw all match ticket prices cut to £10 for the game against West Brom.

This resulted in a crowd of 23,000.

ITFC had a home victory in their match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Blues won 1-0 with a goal from Freddie Sears in the 67th minute.

