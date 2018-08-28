Sunshine and Showers

Matchday Live: Blues look to build on Wigan win as McGoldrick makes Ipswich return

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield United this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield United this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action this afternoon against Sheffield United (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues are looking to build on last weekend’s victory over Wigan Athletic.

“We go against a really good side who have performed ever so well over the season,” Ipswich manager Paul Lambert said.

“They are more experienced than us but we are going well.

“You can’t predict the result but we will be ready for the game, that’s for sure.

“It’s a tough game but if we can build on last week it will be great for us and it will be a lot more rosey.”

You can follow the game live with us here throughout the afternoon.

