Opinion

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Gwion Edwards just fails to slot a ball through for Freddie Sears, early in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Sheffield United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Billy Sharp with an early effort over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Billy Sharp with an early effort over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

In action early to save from Sharp before the Blades front man beat him to a later cross, which he could only divert over the bar. There was little he could do as Norwood’s cross dissected his box (which Town’s analysis later found to be ‘inch perfect’), beat his defenders and allowed Sharp to finish. 6

David McGoldrick battling with Jordan Spence in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM David McGoldrick battling with Jordan Spence in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence

Another solid afternoon for the defender, building on a similar display last weekend against Wigan. He got his head onto the end of a deep cross, cutting out danger with players lurking and was comfortable in possession. Helped Ipswich ride out an early storm as the United wide men pushed further and further on. 6

Luke Chambers

Was more of a threat in the opposition box than we have seen in recent weeks and was, on first viewing, unlucky to see a first-half effort ruled out for an apparent push in the box. Defended well and was there to cover when Pennington slipped in the second half. 7

Town celebrate after Ellis Harrison's goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town celebrate after Ellis Harrison's goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington

Excellent defensive work early to thwart McGoldrick’s run towards goal and took charge of a number of situations at the back, while looking comfortable with ball at feet. Had a couple of nervy moments in the second period, slipping and finding himself out of position, but made an excellent tackle to deny Baldock late on. 8

Jonas Knudsen

An improved display from the Dane, who was solid for the majority of the afternoon. Like Spence, faced early pressure as the Blades looked to make their mark but came through that despite some nervy moments. Made some vital clearances late on. 6

Ellis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ellis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevoh Chalobah

The pick of the Ipswich midfield. He was aggressive both with and without the ball, carried it well in possession and looked to get forward. Has cut out many of the sloppy mistakes which characterised the early weeks of his season. 7

Andre Dozzell

Quiet but effective. You expect the young England international to be neat and tidy on the ball and that’s exactly what he was. He passed, moved and wanted the ball in tough positions. No real moments of magic but a good display. 6

Jon Nolan

Another promising display, if not a spectacular one, from the midfielder. This was his third-successive start and he was solid in possession and looked more assured when playing the ball with added zip. Had a few forays forward. This was further evidence to show he can make it at this level but he needs to stamp his authority on games more. 6

Gwion Edwards

Busy early but struggled to find his way into the game. Did superbly well to win the ball back late in the first half but delayed in possession so much that he was crowded out with options for a pass. This summed up Edwards’ afternoon, with a couple of other chances to set team-mates free going missing. 5

Freddie Sears

Had carried the goal-scoring load for the Blues in recent weeks but was a little more quiet today. Did supply the goal, though, as he played a neat pass as Ipswich’s high press worked well to win the ball back before Harrison slammed home. Was up and down the pitch throughout and showed some neat touches. Curled a second-half free-kick wide. 6

Ellis Harrison

Back in the side for a first start since September and found the early going tough, but began to work his way into the contest. Had a header saved, but his next effort on goal found the net as his well-struck effort flew home with the aid of a slight deflection. Undoubtedly a little rusty, but offered Ipswich a real presence throughout. Promising. 7

Grant Ward (for Dozzell, 69)

Looked a little rusty, having not played since the start of the month and having suffered with a virus. Slotted into the middle of midfield and showed neat touches. 5

Jordan Roberts (for Harrison, 78)

Put himself about physically in the closing stages. 5