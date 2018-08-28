Matchday Live: Bumper crowd expected at Portman Road as Lambert’s Blues bid to beat Baggies

Ipswich Town take on West Brom at Portman Road tonight Archant

Ipswich Town return to action following the international break with a televised clash against West Bromwich Albion (7.45pm).

The game at Portman Road is manager Paul Lambert’s third in charge of the Blues since being appointed in place of Paul Hurst, with both gomes resulting in draws despite positive performances.

Those games were against Preston and Reading, who are in the lower reaches of the Championship, but tonight sees Lambert’s side face a Baggies team in the thick of the promotion battle.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season but still boast a host of top flight talent, with the Hawthorns side sitting fifth in the table ahead of tonight’s game.

This evening’s contest is being screened live by Sky Sports.

You can follow with us right here.