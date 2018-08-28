Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: It’s another vital clash at Portman Road as Blues host Wigan

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 December 2018

Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action at Portman Road this afternoon when they take on Wigan (3pm).

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert is still looking for his first victory as Ipswich manager, following a run of two draws and four defeats in his opening six games.

The Blues are on run of four-successive defeats, following losses to West Brom, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

This afternoon’s visit of Wigan represents a chance to find that first win, with the Latics sitting 16th in the table.

The Blues remain bottom and are now eight points adrift of safety (Millwall in 21st) and are seven behind both Reading and Bolton immediately above them.

This weekend’s fixtures

Hull City v Brentford

Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United

Rotherham United v Reading

Preston v Millwall

Topic Tags:

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

11:30 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

A man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera in Suffolk.

Video Review: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is everything you could hope for and more

10:08 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Regent. Please note taking pictures during the performance is prohibited. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

With talented well-known stars, unscripted fits of laughter and something for everyone to enjoy - The Regent have pulled off another unforgettable Christmas pantomime.

Our weird Christmas traditions - from pork pie for breakfast to a monkey on the tree!

10:00 Judy Rimmer
Southwold Christmas Day Swim 2017. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Beyond the Christmas tree, decorations and pudding, do you have any special customs unique to your family? Here’s a look at some weird and wonderful festive traditions.

Revealed - Cost of free Ipswich iCards for youngsters and how many people used them

09:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The iCards gave youngsters in Ipswich access to sports activities during the summer Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Free iCards for Ipswich youngsters last summer cost £100,000 it has emerged, as latest figures have revealed the extent of take up.

Snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but ‘freezing rain’ could lead to icy roads

08:25 Mariam Ghaemi
Prepare for a cold, wet, windy day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Drivers are warned of possible treacherous road conditions this evening as “freezing rain” could turn roads icy.

Drones are among the top five most broken gadgets on Christmas Day

15 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Drones are among the most broken gadgets on Chistmas Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Within hours of opening a new, exciting gadget on Christmas Day some of us have already broken them.

Ipswich’s foodbank needs more volunteers to help feed families at Christmas

07:22 Adam Howlett
The food bank is looking for more people to join its volunteers as need for the charity's work soars Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich foodbank’s army of volunteers have been hard at work, packing and wrapping thousands of Christmas food parcels for families in need - but founder Maureen Reynel says they need even more help as demand for the service soars.

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

07:00 Sophie Barnett
Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

A vegan activist and mum of three is preparing for her first Christmas as a vegan and explains why she won’t give in to her meat-eating friends.

The death of Rajang the orangutan is in our most-read round up

05:00 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

A Melton mum who was crowned the World’s Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don’t miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Bird group hopes Suffolk rook survey will help people ‘connect with nature’

09:00 Ross Bentley
Rook in flight Pic: Steve Plume

A Suffolk birdwatching group is offering people the chance to have something to crow about – by taking part in a county-wide rook survey.

Most read

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide