Matchday Live: It’s another vital clash at Portman Road as Blues host Wigan

Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon. Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action at Portman Road this afternoon when they take on Wigan (3pm).

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert is still looking for his first victory as Ipswich manager, following a run of two draws and four defeats in his opening six games.

The Blues are on run of four-successive defeats, following losses to West Brom, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

This afternoon’s visit of Wigan represents a chance to find that first win, with the Latics sitting 16th in the table.

The Blues remain bottom and are now eight points adrift of safety (Millwall in 21st) and are seven behind both Reading and Bolton immediately above them.

