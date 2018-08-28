Video

Highlights: Watch Sears’ scruffy winner and full-time celebrations as Chambers’ ‘fist pumps’ greet first win

Flynn Downes at full stretch as he looks to get the ball ahead of Sam Morsy. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Watch match highlights as Ipswich Town secure their first victory under Paul Lambert.

Sears turned and shot through traffic after 67 minutes of an ugly encounter, played in driving wind and rain, with his effort flicking off a defender before finding the net.

Ipswich had lived dangerously for much of the second half, giving away a string of free-kicks on the edge of their box and surviving as Reece James struck the bar. But they just about hung on following a nervy finish.

It was only the Blues’ third home win this calendar year and ensures Paul Lambert’s men have narrowed the gap to safety to five points, following results elsewhere.

Don't write us off just yet #itfc pic.twitter.com/XAlqQ4N2Dj — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) December 15, 2018

You can watch full match highlights here as well as celebrations on the pitch at full time.