Highlights: Watch Sears’ scruffy winner and full-time celebrations as Chambers’ ‘fist pumps’ greet first win
PUBLISHED: 12:04 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 16 December 2018
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Watch match highlights as Ipswich Town secure their first victory under Paul Lambert.
Sears turned and shot through traffic after 67 minutes of an ugly encounter, played in driving wind and rain, with his effort flicking off a defender before finding the net.
Ipswich had lived dangerously for much of the second half, giving away a string of free-kicks on the edge of their box and surviving as Reece James struck the bar. But they just about hung on following a nervy finish.
It was only the Blues’ third home win this calendar year and ensures Paul Lambert’s men have narrowed the gap to safety to five points, following results elsewhere.
You can watch full match highlights here as well as celebrations on the pitch at full time.