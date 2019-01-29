Sunshine and Showers

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

29 January, 2019 - 06:30
Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

Ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton says Paul Lambert can’t save Ipswich Town from relegation – but he’ll be ‘disappointed’ to see them go down.

Chris Sutton was a big fan of former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Picture: PAChris Sutton was a big fan of former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Picture: PA

In an interview with our sister paper, the Eastern Daily Press, Sutton – now an outspoken pundit – said he’ll miss derby games if and when Town do go down.

The Blues, of course, are seven points off safety with just 17 games left to play in the Championship.

When asked if his old Celtic team-mate Lambert can keep Town up, Sutton said: “He can’t. Would I be disappointed to see them go down? Yeah, I would, but they’re going down, so...

MORE: ‘Ipwich fans are in cloud cuckoo land’ - Sutton on McCarthy departure

“Everybody likes derby games and you look at Ipswich and the great history which they have – but they’ve made a rod for their own back.

“I know Ipswich fans get slightly unhappy with me when I bring them back to the great job that Mick McCarthy did, and I know some of those situations that occurred with McCarthy and the supporters, there was a bit of a standoff and this, that and the other, but I thought he did a fantastic job with the resources.”

MORE: Sutton argues with Town fan live on air

It’s not the first time Sutton has spoken out about the Blues - he famously called Town fans ‘deluded’ after Mick McCarthy left, and went on to have an on-air argument with a supporter early in the Paul Hurst era.

