Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 November 2018

Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Teenager Jack Lankester hopes to be involved with the Ipswich Town first team for the remainder of the season but would be prepared to spend time out on loan if it aides his development.

Jack Lankester has progressed quickly in recent months. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJack Lankester has progressed quickly in recent months. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Bury St Edmunds youngster impressed in the club’s youth sides at the end of last season and at the start of this, earning a professional contract and a senior debut off the bench in the loss to QPR last month.

He has been an unused substitute in Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge but has already been described as a ‘huge talent’ by the new Ipswich boss.

He hopes to continue his development with the senior Ipswich squad but, should his opportunities dry up, he would be happy to follow the path of Luke Woolfenden and Tristan Nydam and head out on loan.

MORE: Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

“It’s something I’d consider for sure,” Lankester said.

“Right now I have some involvement in the first-team and I’d like to continue progressing here. But if an opportunity comes up at the right time then it should always be something to look at.

“If I make a breakthrough then great but if it comes to a point where I need game time then I don’t see any harm in seeing what the best option is.”

MORE: ‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

Lankester played again for the Blues at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIXLankester played again for the Blues at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Progress has been rapid for the 18-year-old over the last six months, but the path has not always been so smooth.

“My U16s season wasn’t really an enjoyable one to be honest. It proved to be a bit of a reality check plus I struggled with injuries and fitness,” he said.

“I went away on holiday and when I came back I wasn’t fit enough and I struggled with injuries.

When I became a scholar I think that’s when it really sunk in that I had to work hard and try to prove people wrong.

Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLSJack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

“In a lot of ways it helped, though, because it made me work harder and I didn’t get complacent.

“I was offered a contract early and I’m not afraid to say I got a little bit complacent. But when the reality struck that other guys were coming in and playing ahead of me – that’s when the penny dropped and I said to myself ‘I’m going to do this’ and I just really went from there.”

Lankester’s progress has seen him put on standby for England Under 19s for a trio of matches over the international break.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

33 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

55 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide