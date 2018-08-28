Video

Watch Town Under 18s’ goal as youngster Foudil finishes incredible 24-pass move against Cardiff

Lounes Foudil scored Town U18s' first goal at Cardiff. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town’s Under 18s beat league leaders Cardiff 2-1 on Saturday, thanks in part to a stunning 24-pass move which led to their first goal.

Lounes Foudil ultimately fired the ball home, as the young Blues finished off an impressive move which began in their own right-back area and work the ball from back to front to find the net.

Matt Healy scored the Blues’ second goal, with both strikes coming in the second half to ensure a fourth-successive victory in all competitions.

Dan Griffiths scored for Cardiff in the second half, but it was Ipswich who claimed the victory.

With Adem Atay ill, Kieron Dyer led the Blues’ Under 18s in south Wales, with the victory moving the youngsters up to second in the Professional Development League Two South table.

U18s: Egan, O’Reilly, Smith, Healy, Fehrenbach, Henderson, Curtis (Clifford 85), Foudil, Simpson, Hughes (c), Crane (Gibbs 74).