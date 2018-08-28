Partly Cloudy

‘Shane has been on my radar for ages ‘ - McLoughlin completes deadline day Wimbledon move

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 31 January 2019

Shane McLoughlin has joined AFC Wimbledon from Ipswich Town. Picture: AFC WIMBLEDON

Archant

Shane McLoughlin has completed his move to AFC Wimbledon.

The Irishman joins the League One club on what is understood to be an 18-month deal, with the 21-year-old understood to have been allowed to leave on a free transfer.

McLoughlin’s only Ipswich start came in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace in August 2017, while his only Championship appearance came on the final day of last season when he came off the bench against Middlesbrough and soon won the penalty converted by Martyn Waghorn.

Wimbledon manager Wally Downes is happy to have got his man, having tracked him for some time.

“Shane is versatile and very sharp and accurate on the ball,” the Dons manager said.

“He has great energy, a superb attitude, and he fits the age bracket we want. He is the type of player that we want here.

“Shane has been on my radar for ages. A couple of friends I know that used to play for Ipswich told me about him quite a while ago, so I kept my eye on him.

“We had looked to bring him to India with us when I was out there, but that didn’t happen, and he was doing well at Ipswich. I’ve been aware of him for quite a while. He is young and hungry to do well, which is what we want, and he has a great attitude.”

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by 'man in silver taxi'

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by 'man in silver taxi'

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Snow warning issued for tonight

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

Deadline Day Live: Blues linked with Norwich defender and Harrison a deadline day Portsmouth target

New application for Ipswich Kurdish centre at former Mulberry Tree – this time including a 'prayer room'

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Ipswich working on a deal for Aston Villa full-back Bree

Show Job Lists