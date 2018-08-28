Partly Cloudy

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

PUBLISHED: 17:46 13 November 2018

Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Tristan Nydam is keen to make the most of his loan stay in Scotland but is still keeping a firm eye on parent club Ipswich Town.

Tristan Nydam has struggled for minutes during his time in Scotland. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The young midfielder joined St Johnstone on loan in August, but has found minutes hard to come by after making the move north of the border.

He made his first start for his loan club in their 1-0 victory at Hibernian earlier this month, a game in which he hit the bar, but was back on the bench last weekend. In total he’s played just 126 minutes of senior football during his spell with The Saints, which is due to last until January.

But he’s remaining patient and is hopeful of more time on the pitch: “It was great getting my first start,” he told the Perth Courier. “I wanted to enjoy it and I almost scored to top it off.

MORE: Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

“I haven’t scored for Ipswich so I know adding goals to my locker is something I have to do.

“The shot that hit the bar was with my weaker foot. I just went for it and thought it was dipping in.

“I have managed to be patient. I have worked hard and the gaffer has rewarded me. I wasn’t match fit when I first came up in August and had been injured. So it was understandable the gaffer didn’t throw me straight in.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough to stay in the team.”

Town's young midfield trio Flynn Downes (21), Andre Dozzell (23) ) Tristan Nydam (16) pictured with Luke Woolfenden ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Ham game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: ‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Nydam says he’s yet to speak to new Ipswich boss Paul Lambert but is keeping a close eye on things at Portman Road: “We have got a new manager at Ipswich and things are a bit more positive. The lads have been rejuvenated and hopefully the results will improve.

“I haven’t spoken to Paul Lambert yet. That is understandable. He has more important things to handle. I’m sure he will get the club out of the position they are in.

“I’m surprised by what has happened because I was expecting the team to get off to a good start this season.

Nydam is keeping an eye on what's going on at Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“There is quality and a lot of character in the dressing room so I am backing them to get out of the position they are in.”

MORE: Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

Meanwhile, two of Ipswich Town’s other young loanees are preparing for a change of manager at their temporary clubs.

Phil Brown, who spoke so highly of loanee Luke Woolfenden recently, was sacked by Swindon Town on Sunday with the Robins sitting 17th in the League Two table. Former Ipswich loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed in his place.

Josh Emmanuel is at Shrewsbury Town, who fired John Askey yesterday after a difficult start to the season. Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to his former club.

