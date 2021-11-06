'They can't kick-off until I'm there' - Town fan on 77 years of support

Cup finals, away days, there is not much Irene Davey has missed in nearly eight decades of supporting the Blues.

The 86-year-old has been an Ipswich Town fan for 77 years, having gone to her first game in 1945.

She doesn't remember who they faced that day - she admits she's "not one for remembering all the facts and figures, I just enjoy the games" - but it was the start of a love that has spanned nearly eight decades.

Irene, who sits in the Sir Alf Ramsey stand, said: "Every game is special to me, it's a big part of my life. And every game is tough too - everyone is there because they want to beat you.

"But the ones that stand out, of course, are the two cup finals, in 1978 and 1981. I was at both and they're great memories. Just wonderful.

You may also want to watch:

"I can't think about where we'll be at the end of this season, especially not promotion talk. There's a long way to go yet.

"I've been a fan of the club for 77 years - I can't believe it myself. I'd say I want another 77 but I can't see that happening, somehow!"

Irene has been chair of the Official Ipswich Town Supporters club for 35 years, arranging events, Christmas meals and ensuring the club hears the concerns and thoughts of the fans.

The Ipswich resident said: "One of the best things is how many friends you make. With all the travelling, I've met a lot of people and we've had a lot of good fun.

"And it's a wonderful club, no doubt about it. I'm now disabled and I have to use a chair. Ipswich Town has been 100%, rallying around and making sure that everyone with disabilities can still enjoy the game. I really applaud them for that."

She's had to slow down and no longer gets to as many games as she'd like - although she's always at Portman Road to show home support.

"If I was able, I'd still go to all of the away games. I get a bit tense before kick-off because I'm not there, I'm listening on the radio, but once it's started I settle down.

"And I still go to every home game. I've always said: they can't kick-off until I'm there."