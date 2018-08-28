Town extend teenager Lankester’s contract until 2022

Lankester, pictured signing his extended contract. PICTURE: ITFC Archant

Jack Lankester has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town, keeping him with the Blues until at least the summer of 2022.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Lankester has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jack Lankester has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The teenager only signed his first professional contract in the summer before breaking into the first team under Paul Hurst in October.

He’s now made nine Ipswich appearances, scoring his first goal in the 3-2 home loss to Millwall on New Year’s Day.

By extending his deal to the summer of 2022, he is now Ipswich Town’s longest-contracted player. The Blues also hold an option to extend his deal by a further season.

“Obviously I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” Lankester told the club website.

Jack Lankester made his Ipswich debut against QPR. Photo: Steve Waller Jack Lankester made his Ipswich debut against QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

“It was always my target to try and get involved with the first-team by the end of the season so it’s been a welcome surprise for the opportunities I’ve had to come around a lot quicker.

“I know I’ve got a long way to go yet though and have a lot to prove but I’ve got good people around me - my family and the players here - to help me.

“While I’m pleased personally with the progress I’ve made, the most important thing now is getting the results we need to start climbing the table. I just want to do the best for the team I can to help us achieve that.”

Lankester, who turns 19 later this month, has been with the club since the age of six.

Lankester only signed his first professional contract in the summer. Now he's earned another. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Lankester only signed his first professional contract in the summer. Now he's earned another. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

He is the latest in a line of young players to have extended their deals in recent weeks, with both Harry Wright and Ben Morris signing new contracts until 2021.

Jack Lankester (far left of frame) fires Town into an early lead against Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jack Lankester (far left of frame) fires Town into an early lead against Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester

LOANS FOR SEASON

Pennington, Chalobah, Elder, Keane