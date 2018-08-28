Ipswich looking at deal for veteran free agent Collins

James Collins is a free agent after leaving West Ham in the summer. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are looking at a potential move for central defender James Collins.

A report on West Ham fansite KUMB last night claimed the veteran is set to sign at Portman Road and, while it is understood the potential move has not progressed as far as that, there is interest from an Ipswich perspective.

The 35-year-old Welshman has been without a club since leaving West Ham at the end of last season and came close to joining the Blues earlier this season, during Paul Hurst’s reign.

Collins spent time training with the Blues, with Hurst keen to complete a deal, but after the defender struggled with injuries the move broke down.

He has since been training with Aston Villa and agreed a five-week deal with Dean Smith’s men in December, only to suffer a calf injury in his very first training session.

Collins then took the decision to cancel the deal and remains a free agent.

But he is once again in discussions with Ipswich, at a time when manager Paul Lambert is looking to add experience to a squad battling relegation.

Luke Chambers, Matthew Pennington and Toto Nsiala are the senior central defenders in the Ipswich squad, with Lambert taking a look at Luke Woolfenden in training this week before deciding whether to recall him from his loan at League Two Swindon.