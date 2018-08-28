Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Ipswich looking at deal for veteran free agent Collins

PUBLISHED: 10:54 10 January 2019

James Collins is a free agent after leaving West Ham in the summer. Picture: PA

James Collins is a free agent after leaving West Ham in the summer. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are looking at a potential move for central defender James Collins.

James Collins is a free agent after leaving West Ham in the summer. Picture: PAJames Collins is a free agent after leaving West Ham in the summer. Picture: PA

A report on West Ham fansite KUMB last night claimed the veteran is set to sign at Portman Road and, while it is understood the potential move has not progressed as far as that, there is interest from an Ipswich perspective.

The 35-year-old Welshman has been without a club since leaving West Ham at the end of last season and came close to joining the Blues earlier this season, during Paul Hurst’s reign.

MORE: How Ipswich owner Marcus Evans’ five-point plan stacks up two years on

Collins spent time training with the Blues, with Hurst keen to complete a deal, but after the defender struggled with injuries the move broke down.

He has since been training with Aston Villa and agreed a five-week deal with Dean Smith’s men in December, only to suffer a calf injury in his very first training session.

Collins then took the decision to cancel the deal and remains a free agent.

MORE: Why Simon Dawkins will wear the No.49 shirt at Ipswich Town

But he is once again in discussions with Ipswich, at a time when manager Paul Lambert is looking to add experience to a squad battling relegation.

Luke Chambers, Matthew Pennington and Toto Nsiala are the senior central defenders in the Ipswich squad, with Lambert taking a look at Luke Woolfenden in training this week before deciding whether to recall him from his loan at League Two Swindon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Neasden

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the back in Drury Way. Picture: Google

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Wembley shop owner fined more than £4,000 for selling illegal cigarettes

Al Pasha, in Wembley High Road. Picture: Google

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell how tragedy unfolded

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Days Gone By: The long and storied history of one of a dozen medieval churches in Ipswich

St Clement's church in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED ARCHIVE

Shane Wardley leaves Hadleigh United

Shane Wardley, has stepped down as Hadleigh boss

Concerns over ‘large void’ as Tesco and Post Office to leave Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Ian Milne to step down as Ipswich Town managing director

Ian Milne is stepping down from his role as Ipswich Town managing director at the end of this month. Photo: Archant

Commuters warned not to travel after person hit by train

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists