‘I will always give everything for this club’ - Knudsen on his future, speaking to Evans and commitment

Jonas Knudsen during his press conference at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen discussed his future, speaking to owner Marcus Evans and digging the Blues out of trouble when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonas Knudsen speaking to the press pre Bristol City Picture: ROSS HALLS Jonas Knudsen speaking to the press pre Bristol City Picture: ROSS HALLS

You are six points from safety now Jonas, so how worried are you by the situation here?

JK: We have to be worried of course but we have to see we have a new manager and look at the way we’ve played in the last three games.

It’s not the last three games which have got us in this situation but we could have got more out of the last three. Those are the small details in the Championship sometimes.

We want to get better in the next games and we need to be ruthless and get results.

Are you starting to look at how the teams around you are doing?

JK: Of course you maybe have a little look but I haven’t really too much because there are many games to play and you can’t do much about other results.

We have to focus on ourselves and do our own jobs because there are so many left to play. If we get our own points then we should be fine, but of course you have a little look.

How strong is the belief you can get out of it?

JK: It’s strong and I think we can do it. I think there’s been a great boost since the gaffer’s come in here and he’s been absolutely brilliant and given us something.

I hope everyone can see it and definitely believe we can do it because if we play like we did then I’m sure we will be fine.

MORE: Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

Could the club’s position in January impact your future as you enter the final few months of your deal here?

JK: Oh I’m just focussed on the team because we have a big month in December for the club and we have to make sure we get points on the board and that we are in a better position than we are in now. We have to be ruthless.

I think it’s about the next month for the club and that’s the most important thing for everyone.

How close were you to leaving in the summer? Was it tempting given there was concrete interest?

JK: There will always be some rumours and that’s how it is in the football. Nothing is done before it’s done. Close or not close, that’s how it is. I’m here now and I’m focussed on how we’re going to do, which is the most important thing.

Jonas Knudsen takes a throw-in during the second half against West Brom. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jonas Knudsen takes a throw-in during the second half against West Brom. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I can’t do anything about the summer and we have to be focussed on this.

Have you regretted not moving on earlier in the season, perhaps when you weren’t in the team?

JK: No, I think you have to be strong there.

There was maybe some talk about it but you can’t do anything about it and when it’s gone, it’s gone. You have to move on.

That’s when you have to be mentally strong and play football as you always do. Of course I didn’t want to be where we are because it’s not fun.

We all want to be up around the top six or in the middle of the table, but that’s how it is.

It’s always easier when you are in the top six but we have to see who we are now and be strong with character.

MORE: ‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

Knudsen is enjoying playing under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Knudsen is enjoying playing under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How was your relationship with Paul Hurst and Chris Doig? There was that strange spell where the two World Cup players, you and Bart, were both on the bench.

JK: Yeah, it’s tough to talk about that because they are gone now but of course it wasn’t the funnest situation and I was not the happiest man in that moment.

He wanted to do that and that’s how it is. I don’t want to talk too much about that.

What difference has Paul Lambert made to you since he walked in the door last month?

JK: A big difference to be fair. He’s been absolutely brilliant with us and he’s got the place going.

He really got the training ground going so we’ve got a boost out of that, definitely. It’s his whole team who have done that.

We would like to have more results but we can see what he wants to do and what he’s done in the first few weeks is great.

Can you paint us a picture of what he does behind the scenes to lift everyone?

Paul Lambert issues instructions to Jonas Knudsen ahead of a long throw. Photo: Steve Waller Paul Lambert issues instructions to Jonas Knudsen ahead of a long throw. Photo: Steve Waller

JK: His experience and everything he’s done before has given us a boost and that’s what we needed.

Specifically in this situation he told us how he wants us to play. If we follow that then he’s happy and that’s what we’re going to do.

Everyone can see the football has been a bit different. I will say now the first half we played against Reading was one of the most enjoyable and we should have scored four or five.

It’s also on the training ground. He gets everyone together in a similar way to Mick (McCarthy) did and he’s absolutely brilliant. His whole staff have done good.

MORE: Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

Was there a sense there wasn’t a plan before Paul (Lambert) came in?

JK: It’s always tough to say when things go wrong but we have more of a plan now.

It’s tough to say what went wrong with Paul Hurst. Maybe there were many things wrong, maybe not, but it wasn’t working the way we wanted to do it.

I think there’s a better plan now and the lines we have to go through and how he wants to do it.

He says he’d like to extend your deal but have you heard anything about that?

JK: Yeah, I spoke to the gaffer and he wants to try and speak to Marcus. I’ve had a small conversation with Marcus about it but I’m leaving it to my agent now so we’ll see what’s going on there.

That’s how it is.

Is it disappointing that nothing concrete has come over the last few months?

JK: I think we have to take it from now because that’s how it is.

The gaffer came in and talked about it and that’s how it is. It’s down to my last year and I have to look after myself, but it’s good the gaffer has come in and said he wants to offer me a new deal.

Of course you can’t look back and it is about now. I had a chat with both of them which is brilliant but now I’ll leave it to my agent and Marcus and we’ll see what comes out of that.

Knudsen has made 144 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve Waller Knudsen has made 144 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Would you like to stay here? You will obviously have options in January.

JK: I’ve said that all the time because the three-and-a-half years I’ve been here have been brilliant.

If we can get a good solution I’d like to stay so we’ll have to see what comes through, but this month and half a year is massive because we have to get out of this.

I’m not happy to be in this situation.

I would like to stay here but we know football can go quickly in both ways. I’ll leave it down to Marcus and my agent.

What did you speak to Marcus about? How did that go?

JK: We just had a little chat and it was good to speak to him.

Did he suggest whether he wants to keep you or whether it depends if Ipswich stay up or go down?

JK: He said he will speak to my agent and I said ‘perfect’ and we’ll take it from there.

He made you feel wanted?

JK: Yeah, we had a good conversation to be fair.

Whether your future is here or elsewhere you need to play well to convince either party…

JK: Your last game is the one you will remember all the time so you have to make sure you do well.

You have to focus on the games, play well, and show everyone. Football changes quickly.

Some fans have read your comments in Denmark and wondered if you are focussed on Ipswich but we know you well enough to always give your all for supporters…

Jonas Knudsen earned his sixth cap for Denmark last week, having featured for them at the World Cup this summer. Photo: Steve Waller Jonas Knudsen earned his sixth cap for Denmark last week, having featured for them at the World Cup this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

JK: I’m an honest guy and I will always give everything I can for this club.

I really don’t want to focus on what will go on (in the future) because the most important thing is the club and getting out of this situation.

I’ve been here three-and-a-half years now and I don’t like being where we are.

I want to get us over the line and every time I go on the pitch I want to win.

If it’s a board game or on the pitch, I want to win.

MORE: ‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

Is it fair to say you will make up your mind about your future once the club’s fate is known?

JK: I don’t want to answer that question to be fair because everything can change quick and then you take it from there.

My only focus is on helping us get out of this and on winning football games. I’m an Ipswich Town player and I’ll do everything for this club.

It’s a key part of the season now isn’t it?

JK: You want to get some points on the board before the New Year and I think we’ll get that because up to then you don’t want to be too far away from everything.

We have a lot of games but we have to make sure we get the points on the board.

It’s not only about playing good football, we need to get points.

You have to beat Bristol City don’t you?

JK: Yeah. We have to beat everyone and we have to go into every game trying to win.

We have to get a win out of it tomorrow and I think we will.

Knudsen has revealed there was 'concrete' interest in him from Middlesbrough and Stoke this summer. Photo: Steve Waller Knudsen has revealed there was 'concrete' interest in him from Middlesbrough and Stoke this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

What have you made of your form this season in general?

JK: It’s tough to say and it’s a good question.

We’ve been in a situation where the team hasn’t played that well and I don’t think I can say I’ve been brilliant.

But I think I’ve been quite consistent and that’s how it is.

You seem to enjoy playing with Freddie?

JK: I’m happy you can see that because I think he’s been brilliant, Freddie. I’ve always had a good relationship with him.

We played the first game of the season together and he had an assist but then he was out. The gaffer (Lambert) has picked us two together and I think our relationship is great.

I think we see a different player in Freddie now and everyone can see how good he is.

MORE: Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

What about the relationship with the supporters? How important is that now?

JK: It’s massive.

I think the fans are such a big part of it because we have to win, lose or draw together. We have to have them behind us because the atmosphere the other night was brilliant. I can’t thank them enough and they have to remember how much we try to do our best for them.

We’ll do everything for them because the best feeling is when you score and celebrate together.

It’s far too long since the last home win isn’t it? You scored the winner in that game against Barnsley…

JK: Yeah, that needs to change.

We have to make a fort at Portman Road. Let’s start that tomorrow.

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Your role in the team now seems a bit more advanced, winning a few balls that come out to you. Are you enjoying that?

JK: I like the way he plays me and he has given me some confidence on the ball when getting forward but also in the defending part.

I can play wherever he likes, centre-back of left-back, and I’ll do what he thinks is best.

The way he plays suits me.