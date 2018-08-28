Rain

'Wow... yellow again' - Graham's Oxford loan move confirmed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 December 2018

Jordan Graham is returning to Oxford United on loan. Picture: OXFORD UNITED

Jordan Graham is returning to Oxford United on loan. Picture: OXFORD UNITED

Archant

Jordan Graham’s expected loan move to Oxford United has been confirmed, bringing his time at Ipswich Town to an end.

Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The winger has been training with the League One club since Ipswich boss Paul Lambert made it clear the 23-year-old, who played under him at Wolves and Aston Villa, was not in his plans.

His loan with the Blues, from Wolves, will be terminated and he will join Oxford on January 2, having made just four appearance during a disappointing temporary spell at Portman Road.

Graham announced his move to Oxford with a video message on Christmas Day: “As I’m sure you’re all aware I’ve been training at Oxford for the last six weeks,” he said.

“I’m absolutely loving it and I’m pleased to announce I will be signing on January 2 for the rest of the season on loan.

“I’m over the moon and I feel so happy to be back.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson told the Oxford Mail: “He put the shirt on the other day and his words were ‘wow, yellow again’.

“That was nice to see the desire that he has shown to want to play for the club.

“He’s taking care of his accommodation himself.

“He’s just got a place in Bicester - there’s not too many clubs you can commute to from there.”

Graham’s departure means the Blues currently have four loan players; Matthew Pennington, Trevoh Chalobah, Tayo Edun and Janoi Donacien.

The latter’s loan move is due to become permanent in a £750,000 move once work permit issues are resolved.

