Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford United after being given permission to move on by Ipswich Town.

The winger was signed on loan from Wolves at the end of August by former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst but has struggled to make an impact, making just three starts and one appearance from the bench during his time at Portman Road.

He has not featured at all under new manager Paul Lambert, who was his manager at both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers where he faced disciplinary issues due to off-field incidents at both clubs.

He remains on loan at Ipswich but is now training with League One Oxford United, where he impressed during a brief loan spell in 2015, with a January deal a possibility.

He is not able to play for the U’s but goes with Ipswich’s blessing after he requested the opportunity, given gametime is likely to be limited under Lambert.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: “When we saw he wasn’t playing for Ipswich we contacted Wolves and I said ‘can we be a home for him for two months’ in the hope we can get it done in January.

“He’s getting a place outside Oxford and will train with us for two months in the hope we get a deal done in January.

“We tried to keep it quiet, but we’re open to the elements at the training ground so it was always a hard one, especially when he was so dominant when he was here.”

If Graham were to move on when his loan can be broken in January, it would free up a further loan spot for Lambert.

At one stage Ipswich had six loanees but Jon Walters has returned to Burnley after suffering an Achilles injury.

Janoi Donacien remains on loan with no resolution to his work permit issues. If one were to materialise his move would become permanent for £750,000.

Matthew Pennington, Trevoh Chalobah and Tayo Edun are the three other Ipswich loanees.