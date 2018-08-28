Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:50 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 14 November 2018

Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford United after being given permission to move on by Ipswich Town.

Winger Jordan Graham was signed for Ipswich Town on a season long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFCWinger Jordan Graham was signed for Ipswich Town on a season long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

The winger was signed on loan from Wolves at the end of August by former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst but has struggled to make an impact, making just three starts and one appearance from the bench during his time at Portman Road.

He has not featured at all under new manager Paul Lambert, who was his manager at both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers where he faced disciplinary issues due to off-field incidents at both clubs.

MORE: ‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

He remains on loan at Ipswich but is now training with League One Oxford United, where he impressed during a brief loan spell in 2015, with a January deal a possibility.

He is not able to play for the U’s but goes with Ipswich’s blessing after he requested the opportunity, given gametime is likely to be limited under Lambert.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: “When we saw he wasn’t playing for Ipswich we contacted Wolves and I said ‘can we be a home for him for two months’ in the hope we can get it done in January.

MORE: Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

“He’s getting a place outside Oxford and will train with us for two months in the hope we get a deal done in January.

“We tried to keep it quiet, but we’re open to the elements at the training ground so it was always a hard one, especially when he was so dominant when he was here.”

If Graham were to move on when his loan can be broken in January, it would free up a further loan spot for Lambert.

MORE: ‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

At one stage Ipswich had six loanees but Jon Walters has returned to Burnley after suffering an Achilles injury.

Janoi Donacien remains on loan with no resolution to his work permit issues. If one were to materialise his move would become permanent for £750,000.

Matthew Pennington, Trevoh Chalobah and Tayo Edun are the three other Ipswich loanees.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

32 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide