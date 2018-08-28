Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Three clubs ‘agree loan deal’ for Roberts

Jordan Roberts could leave Ipswich Town on loan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

A trio of clubs are said to be showing an interest in taking Jordan Roberts on loan for the rest of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roberts was left out of the matchday squad at the weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Roberts was left out of the matchday squad at the weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bradford, Plymouth and MK Dons are showing interest, according to HITC, with the report suggesting all three have had loan offers accepted and it’s now down to Roberts to choose his destination.

The report also says Paul Lambert remains an admirer of Roberts but is open to the idea of allowing him to play games in the lower leagues between now and the end of the season.

MORE: Ouch! Raggett posts image of the gruesome injury suffered in defeat at Ipswich Town

Roberts, signed on a free transfer from Crawley in the summer by former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst, was brought in as a winger but found gametime limited during the early weeks of the season.

Jordan Roberts in action at QPR. Picture Pagepix Jordan Roberts in action at QPR. Picture Pagepix

The 25-year-old was brought in from the cold following Lambert’s arrival and played as a central striker in the draws with Preston and Reading to great effect.

MORE: ‘It could happen that he is not here anymore’ - Brentford boss on Judge as Town talks continue

His impact dipped from there, though, and after playing in 10 games for Lambert he failed to make the matchday squad for Saturday’s victory over Rotherham.

The arrivals of Collin Quaner and Will Keane will further limit his time on the field and he looks set to be loaned out for the rest of the campaign.

Lambert has indicated a number of fringe players could now leave Ipswich on loan during the January window.