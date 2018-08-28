Ipswich recall Emmanuel from loan spell at Shrewsbury

Ipswich Town full back Josh Emmanuel has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town have recalled Josh Emmanuel from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

Josh Emmanuel has spent the last two seasons out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS Josh Emmanuel has spent the last two seasons out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 21-year-old joined the League One side in the summer and has made 20 appearances for the Shropshire side.

But he has not started a League One game since November 24 and has not made a league start under new boss Sam Ricketts.

“We agreed it would be better for him to go and play every week and we couldn’t guarantee him that so we agreed to let him return to Ipswich. We wish him all the best in the future,” Ricketts said.

His recall means he will provide cover at right-back, following Janoi Donacien’s loan return to Accrington Stanley earlier today.

Jordan Spence had been an ever-present under Paul Lambert before dropping out of the team for last weekend’s victory over Rotherham, during which Matthew Pennington played on the right side of the back four.

Given he has not featured for Ipswich during this campaign, would be eligible to be sent out on loan for second spell elsewhere. Players can be registered for a maximum of three clubs during any one season but are only able to play competitively for two.

Luke Woolfenden is now the only Ipswich Town youngster out on loan, with the defender playing regularly in League Two for Swindon Town.