Ipswich recall Emmanuel from loan spell at Shrewsbury

PUBLISHED: 16:13 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 18 January 2019

Ipswich Town full back Josh Emmanuel has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town full back Josh Emmanuel has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town have recalled Josh Emmanuel from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

Josh Emmanuel has spent the last two seasons out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLSJosh Emmanuel has spent the last two seasons out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 21-year-old joined the League One side in the summer and has made 20 appearances for the Shropshire side.

But he has not started a League One game since November 24 and has not made a league start under new boss Sam Ricketts.

“We agreed it would be better for him to go and play every week and we couldn’t guarantee him that so we agreed to let him return to Ipswich. We wish him all the best in the future,” Ricketts said.

His recall means he will provide cover at right-back, following Janoi Donacien’s loan return to Accrington Stanley earlier today.

Jordan Spence had been an ever-present under Paul Lambert before dropping out of the team for last weekend’s victory over Rotherham, during which Matthew Pennington played on the right side of the back four.

Given he has not featured for Ipswich during this campaign, would be eligible to be sent out on loan for second spell elsewhere. Players can be registered for a maximum of three clubs during any one season but are only able to play competitively for two.

Luke Woolfenden is now the only Ipswich Town youngster out on loan, with the defender playing regularly in League Two for Swindon Town.

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town's stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

